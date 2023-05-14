The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston United in NPL Tasmania and Women's Super League action

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 14 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston United had to settle for a third of the spoils from a statewide league triple-header against Kingborough on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.