Launceston United had to settle for a third of the spoils from a statewide league triple-header against Kingborough on Sunday.
After frustrating losses in the men's NPL Tasmania and under-21 competitions, the reigning Women's Super League champions reclaimed some pride in a five-goal twilight thriller.
Adilat Otto returned to Birch Avenue to inspire United to a 3-2 win over the Lions a week before the sides clash in the Statewide Cup semi-final.
"Nice to get a win, especially after last week, so very happy," beamed coach Nick Rawlinson whose side had lost to fellow title-challengers South Hobart and Devonport in recent weeks.
"Last week was not our best outing so we needed to re-establish ourselves and I think we did a pretty good job.
"Those last five or 10 minutes were very nervy but we managed to hang on to get the win."
United reclaimed second spot with a win which had looked comfortable until a late Cara Lashmar double kept it interesting.
Having returned North from Hobart, Otto slotted seamlessly into the no.10 role behind United's regular front three and was on the scoresheet within 20 minutes after Courtney Marten twice had shots blocked.
The American would not be denied and claimed United's other two goals from close range, the first from a Maddie Lohse cross and the second when Otto's shot hit a post.
In the day's other WSL fixture, Clarence beat Taroona 4-0.
Kingborough's combination of slick build-ups and accomplished finishing proved the difference in a 4-0 win in the NPL Tasmania.
United continued their trend of sticking with opponents for a half before being overrun after the break as two tidy finishes by former City striker Noah Mies, a rocket from Kobe Kemp and bundled effort from Matt Hess made the difference.
"Hard game," summed up coach Fernando Munoz after United recorded a seventh straight loss.
"We suffer many injuries so lose players and that's hard.
"But the boys are OK, they keep going and fight all game. My boys tried their best, that's soccer."
United produced plenty of attractive possession, mostly involving English import David Owusu who oozes that annoying ability to make the game look easy.
But it was the visitors who possessed a ruthless streak and could have won by many more but for United keeper Aidan Piper and the woodwork.
The sight of a Prince barking instructions is not unheard of at Birch Avenue but it is usually father and former women's coach Lynden rather than son and Lions centre-back Tom.
And it was another familiar face who bookended the scoring, as Mies produced a delightful lob and ruthless low drive to confirm the superiority of an impressive side.
Coach Richard Jones said there's a bright future for his under-21 United side despite another loss.
Kingborough won 3-1 but it was another frustratingly-narrow loss for the new-comers who found the scoresheet through sub Mo Mirzaei.
"We've only really been outclassed against South Hobart and they were a very polished outfit," Jones said.
"We are getting there, but slowly. Momentum is a big thing. They got a couple of chances and scored. We got a couple and didn't so at half-time we're 2-0 down. We got one back and dominated possession but we lack that potency up front.
"Our average age is about 18-19 whereas they would have had a lot more experience but I think we held our own."
Jones said several players were thriving despite being dropped in the deep end.
"I played a 17-year-old today - Cobey Layton - who had never played under-21s before. He was nervous but he did really well.
"This is about giving guys like that game time and a taste of what's to come."
*************************
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
