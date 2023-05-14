The winners of the 2023 Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards were announced on Friday, highlighting the exceptional talent, dedication and outstanding contributions made by Tasmanian youth.
Northern Tasmania was well represented in the awards, with three category winners hailing from the North of the State.
Jamie Graham-Blair, 28, of Launceston (currently residing in Tranmere) won the Dental South First Nations People Achievement Award.
A proud trawlwoolway and plangermairenner pakana man, Mr Graham-Blair was recognised for his work as an educator and learning support officer at St Virgils College, ensuring that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students have a sense of pride and empowerment within their education journey.
Hamish McKenzie, 18, of Newstead, is a keen cyclist who won the Motors Tasmania Sports Award and was recognised for his achievements in cycling.
Courtney Hill, 27, of Riverside, runs Dare Darlin, a restaurant located on the Tamar River of Launceston, and won the Strategic Alliance Small Business Achiever Award.
Ms Hill was recognised for her people-over-profit mentality.
Leading the charge, Ms Hill is changing the culture of hospitality work in Tasmania by cultivating a work environment where staff are supported and advocated for.
Winners each received a prize package worth more than $2500, including a complimentary membership to The Impact Collective and a trophy.
The category winners are:
More than 340 guests attended the awards night at Wrest Point, including the official patron of the awards, Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who announced Gavin Yi Feng Quek, of North Hobart, as the Premier's Young Achiever of the Year.
Mr Quek was selected from the ten category winners for his work helping improve oral health awareness among Tasmanians.
Mr Quek also won the Heather and Christopher Chong Community Service and Volunteering Award.
