National Road Safety Week is in full swing, with Transport Minister Michael Ferguson and other key stakeholders urging motorists to pledge that they would drive so that others survive.
Mr Ferguson was joined by Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard, RACT group chief executive officer Mark Mugnaioni and Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar in Launceston on Sunday to launch the week-long campaign.
The start of National Road Safety Week marked the launch of a new RSAC initiative "road safety starts with me", and the Transport Minister urged all road users to reflect on their behaviours.
"We want everybody everywhere to take the road safety pledge," Mr Ferguson said.
"We want people to not look outside their windscreen and point the finger at other people, or blame this road, or blame that government, or blame that truck driver, or blame that cyclist.
"We want people to just look inside. Recognise that the decisions that I make are the most important influences on my ability to get home safely."
Each day of the week has a different core message and Sunday's was to remember the approximately 1200 people who die on Australian roads each year.
In 2022, 51 people died on Tasmanian roads and Mr Tilyard said although there had been comparatively fewer fatal crashes in 2023, there was still work to be done.
"So far we've lost 12 lives on our roads, which is his fewer than at the same time last year," he said.
"People can't really take comfort in that and we certainly don't because when you look at the combined fatal and serious injury figures for this year we're actually significantly up on last year."
The RSAC chair urged Tasmanians to join the 55,000 Australians who had already taken the road safety pledge.
Assistant Commissioner Bodnar said his officers would be out in force during the week, with a particular eye on the so-called fatal five driving offences.
"We want people to slow down and obey the speed limits," he said.
"We want people to buckle up, to pay attention and we don't want people to drink and drive.
"The only way we're going to drive the road toll down and reduce serious injury crashes is if we all take road safety responsibly."
National Road Safety Week runs from May 14 to 21.
To take the pledge visit roadsafetyweek.com.au.
