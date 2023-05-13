The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Geelong's united front too strong for Tornadoes

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 13 2023 - 9:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Tornadoes' Charli Kay is defended by Geelong United's Eve Braslis. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Tornadoes' Charli Kay is defended by Geelong United's Eve Braslis. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Geelong were firing on all cylinders at Elphin Sports Centre, taking a deserved 86-55 win against their NBL1 South opponents Launceston Tornadoes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.