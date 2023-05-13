Geelong were firing on all cylinders at Elphin Sports Centre, taking a deserved 86-55 win against their NBL1 South opponents Launceston Tornadoes.
United were led by the dynamic offensive combination of Eve Braslis - who finished with 30 points at 75 per cent and seven rebounds - and Chantel Horvat - 20 points and 15 rebounds.
For the Torns, Keely Froling was a welcome return following her overseas commitments, with the star forward ending up with a double-double; 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Following on from their 81-73 victory against Hobart on Friday night, United came out with plenty of confidence as they opened up an early double-digit lead thanks to a 15-2 run.
Froling's three-point play followed by a triple from guard Olivia West garnered back some much-needed momentum for the hosts late in the first term, with scores 24-12 at the break.
Both sides were struggling to find their shooting rhythm to start the second, before Launceston managed to reduce the deficit.
High-energy basketball at both ends from West was the spark the crowd needed to find their voice as the Tornadoes closed to within single-digits of Geelong at various stages.
The half finished at 40-29 in favour of United.
Braslis had 17 points by the main break with her skilful cutting to the basket proving difficult for the Torns' defence to handle.
The third quarter was where Geelong were able to put their foot down, with Launceston unable to match their scoring rate as the visitors raced out to a 30-point lead.
Riley Lupfer enjoyed some success from beyond the arc late in the piece, as the sides finished with 21 points apiece in the final term.
The victory takes United's record to 6-3 while Launceston move to 3-6 - the Tornadoes' next match is against Dandenong on Saturday, May 20.
