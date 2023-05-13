Weekly wrap: A big week in Tasmanian politics

G'day readers,
This week was a big week in Tasmanian politics, and we were there covering every angle for you, our loyal reader.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff told journalists he was disappointed that backbenchers Lara Alexander and John Tucker had tendered resignations from the Liberal Party to him on Friday morning.
I went out with Journalist Alison Foletta and photographers Paul Scambler and Craig George to cover the press conferences in Launceston. Our Hobart Bureau chief Matt Maloney covered all the political fallout live as it happened.
We are proud of our coverage of these significant statewide events, and I hope you felt fully informed as the news unfolded.
In other news, Brian Allen regaled the newsroom with tales of a wonderfully quirky sport that is taking Launceston by storm. Have you heard of Canoe Polo?
Our Joe Colbrook has followed the Shyanne-Lee Tatnell case since the teenager was first reported missing by police. Joe says Police specialists continue to comb the North Esk River near where the 14-year-old was last seen. We do hope this story ends well and Shyanne is found safe and well.
From the good news file, Duncan George tells us about the two furry friends who are the latest additions to Tasmania Zoo. We love these good news yarns; they always bring a smile.
Well, that's it from me this week. I am off to explore the Evandale Sunday Markets.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
