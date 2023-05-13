The Examiner
NTFA division one: Saints dominate with third-term blitz

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated May 13 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 9:10pm
St Pats' Jake Laskey was pleased with his side's second half. Picture by Phillip Biggs
St Pats were merciless in their 154-point victory against Evandale, with a monster second half crushing the spirits of their NTFA division one opponents.

