NTFA division one: Saints dominate with third-term blitz

St Pats were merciless in their 154-point victory against Evandale, with a monster second half crushing the spirits of their NTFA division one opponents.
With the half-time score 10.6 (66) to 1.5 (11) in the Saints' favour, not many would have predicted the severity of the onslaught to come, as the reigning premiers piled on nine goals kicking towards the western end, much to the delight of the crowd standing on the deck.
Already leading by 100 points, the fourth quarter drifted with the Eagles attempting to limit the bleeding. Eventually, scores finished 27.13 (175) to 2.9 (21).
St Pats coach Jake Laskey was thrilled with how his squad responded following a slightly directionless first half.
"I think before half-time, we were just sort of playing footy, we weren't really thinking about what we were doing," he said.
"We started to go back to our structure and how we wanted to play footy and I think that's all it was, we didn't do anything crazy, we just went back to how we want to move the footy and how we want to play."
Among the goal-kickers in the dominant third term was debutant Jakeb Harris, whose shot brought on teammates from every direction, showering him with appreciation.
Laskey was delighted for Harris, who had made it into the team's best after the match.
"It was awesome to see all the boys get to him, he didn't look out of place at all which is great because he's been putting a lot of work in," he said.
Elsewhere, Old Scotch recovered from a slow start to win comfortably against Lilydale.
Trailing 4.2 (26) to 0.1 (1) at the first break, the Thistles kicked four majors in each of the remaining three quarters, while simultaneously drying up the scoring down the other end, with scores finishing 12.12 (84) to 7.3 (45).
Best for Old Scotch were John McKenzie, Fletcher Seymour, Jonty Swallow, Nicholas Miller, Jackson Young and Stephen Blizzard.
East Coast nabbed their third win of the season in a close battle with Bridport at Pyengana Oval.
Leading at quarter-time, half-time and three-quarter-time, the Seagulls likely would have thought that a three-goal last stanza would have been enough for the team to get its first win since re-entering the competition.
However, four goals from the Swans were enough to break the hearts of the NEFU representative team, claiming the three-point win 7.13 (55) to 8.4 (52).
Old Launcestonians managed to return to the winners' list as they proved too good for UTAS, winning 12.13 (85) to 4.6 (30).
Joshua Harris, Jack Wise, Zach Gardner, Jesse Brown, Jacob Bonney and Mitchell Cheesman were OLs' leading contributors.
Perth continued their undefeated run, thrashing Meander Valley 26.13 (169) to 4.4 (28).
James Newsum's seven goals led the way, while Lachlan Bellinger, Matthew Warren, Ethan Steele and Aaron Bird were also best for the Pies.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
