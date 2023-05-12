Launceston's Fiji community have left the Pacific sunshine for the mountainous chill of Northern Tasmania.
On a crisp Autumn Saturday, members of the community, who have come over as workers for a meat production factory, spent their morning tending to a community garden at the University of Tasmania.
It's big change for all of them but they're grateful to be in Launceston.
Marito Seeto, who works in first aid and safety at the JBS Meat works in Longford, formerly worked for the Fiji government in GIS mapping.
The Fijian workers have come to Tasmania through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme which, allows Australian businesses to hire workers from the Pacific and Timor-Leste when there aren't enough local workers.
Mr Seeto said that he was grateful for the Australian and Fiji governments in opening up the opportunity for workers like himself to come to Tasmania.
He said most people in the scheme had jobs in Fiji but came over for higher pay opportunities.
"Most of us are here just to support our family back home," Mr Seeto said.
JBS engagement and support coordinator Elisha Blackberry said the community garden space was formed through a partnership with Launceston City Council and UTAS.
She said the space was for Fijian workers to "have their own bit of garden and grow like they would at home."
She said the initiative was not just about the garden but also to find ways to meet different people and get them out in the community.
It's important because these workers are away from home. Ms Blackberry said they lived and socialise with other people from their communities but it was important for them to live and grow connections in the community they live in.
Moving to Tasmania hasn't just led to a change in climate for Fijians. They've also had to change their diet.
"Most of us miss the food back in Fiji," Mr Seeto said.
Their staple diet back home is taro, cassava and seafood. Here they rely on rice, potatoes and meat.
It's been tricky to find some of the vegetables he'd normally consume in Fiji, Mr Seeto said.
Mr Seeto is married with two children. His son sails around the Pacific on a fishing boat and is gone for three to four months at a time. His daughter is in high school.
He last saw them in September 2022 but calls them everyday to keep in touch.
Archie Ratakele, a load operator at JBS, has been in Launceston for a year.
Over the last year, he's had to get used to a new environment, the cold weather and being away from his family.
But he says that he's also had "good challenges" and "new experiences" too.
Mr Ratakele said that his main goal was to "save money and invest back home."
He hopes to build a house back in Fiji and start a business. When he's not working, he spends his weekends socialising, going to the gym and attending church on Sundays.
"We come from a country where religion is very important," he said.
"Fiji is a multicultural nation. 80 per cent are Christians. We hold on tight to our beliefs," he said.
He and other Fijians also love playing rugby in their spare time.
"Thank God, we have the rugby community here," he said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
