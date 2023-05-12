The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Fijian workers form community connections through a garden at UTAS

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 13 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fijian workers from JBS planted a variety of new plants at the UTAS community garden. Picture by Rod Thompson.
Fijian workers from JBS planted a variety of new plants at the UTAS community garden. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Launceston's Fiji community have left the Pacific sunshine for the mountainous chill of Northern Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.