A push to rename a Longford street after the town's football hero Fred 'Mulga' Davies seems to have hit a snag.
The Longford Local District Committee put forward the request to the Northern Midland's Council to rename Smith Street, or part thereof, 'Mulga Way'.
A council officer has recommended ahead of the May 15 meeting, for the council to not support the proposal to rename the street.
The officer said place names commemorating a person should only be approved posthumously and have a long-term association with the location.
"Place names approved ... for commemorative purposes should only incorporate the surname, not the first or given names. Given this, it should also be considered that "Mulga" Way may not be acceptable," the officer's comments stated.
"In considering the wider consequence of changing a street name, Council should be mindful that residents will be required to update personal address details with various organisations."
The officer said there was significant community sentiment to Mr Davies, and the contribution he had made to the community.
"However, there is already several tributes in place including the 'Mulga' Davies grandstand, which was retained at the request of the community, the entry statement (mural) at the recreation ground and the reference on the wall in the club change rooms," they stated.
A memorial to the town's star footballer, who led Longford to victory at the 1957 state championship, was officially opened at the entrance to the oval now named the Fred Davies Memorial Ground in April.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
