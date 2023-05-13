Every Saturday, several hundred runners, joggers and walkers meet at Inveresk Precinct for a five kilometre walk or run beside the Tamar river.
The initiative, called Park Run, has been active for over a decade in Launceston and has brought together over 11,000 runners in that time.
However, Launceston Park Run event director Amanda Aitken says its the volunteers who give up their time who really make the event a success.
"If we don't have volunteers, we can't have Park Run," said Mrs Aitken.
Park Run was started in England in 2004. It came to Australia in 2008 and Launceston held its first event in 2011.
Its purpose is to provide participants with the chance to run or walk a free, timed 5k every Saturday morning at the same time.
"The whole point is that you run to challenge yourself," Mrs Aitken said.
"It's not a race. We don't have winners and losers," she said.
She said some of the volunteers are runners, who are encouraged to volunteer every tenth run. Others volunteer for the sake of it.
Volunters contribute to the event in a number of ways. There are timekeepers, marshals, run directors, course checkers and other volunteers who do a myriad of jobs to make the event a success.
Ahead of National Volunteer Week, the organisation is eager to celebrate the contributions of its volunteers.
Mrs Aitken said Volunteer Week was an awesome time to recognise the contributions that volunteers make and make it possible to hold the park runs every Saturday.
"We don't have a park run without them so Volunteer Week is a chance to celebrate that."
At its first event, Launceston Park Run brought about 60 runners. Today the event draws between 200 and 300 runners.
Kerry Wing, who has volunteered at about 40 Park Run events, said that he enjoys the company of the other volunteers who are "a tight knit group."
Mr Wing's wife participates in the walk and brought him along to volunteer on the sidelines.
"It's a good thing to volunteer, if you can, in any sport or industry because if there aren't those volunteers, things just don't happen," Mr Wing said.
Mrs Aitken said that Park Run was a success because of its consistency, its simple concept as well as its culture of kindness and inclusivity.
Her message to anyone who's interested in giving up an hour and a half of their time on Saturday is that "anyone is welcome".
"We welcome absolutely anyone to volunteer," she said.
"You're giving back to your community. It's a really valuable thing that you're giving us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.