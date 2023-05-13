NTFAW: Profligate Parrots muster win against gallant Thistles

Bridgenorth have continued their unbeaten start to the NTFAW premier division after they overcame Old Scotch as well as their own inaccuracy to win 3.12 (30) to 3.4 (22).
Despite managing eight more scoring-shots than their opponents and leading at every change, the Parrots were never able to kick away from the Thistles, but it proved not to be costly.
Coach Bobby Beams saw the positives in his team's wastefulness.
"We had a lot of forward entries and gave ourselves a lot of opportunities, even if we didn't finish off as well as we would have hoped to," he said.
"The girls worked extremely hard to give us a lot of looks, we've just got to keep working on getting that connection right between mids and forwards and work on executing shots."
Despite limiting the Thistles to just 1.1 (7) by half-time, Beams commended his opponents for their ability to take it up to his team.
"It was a pretty even tussle, Scotch jumped out real early and they had a lot of footy forward," he said.
"Old Scotch really challenged us which we knew they were going to and it was a pretty good game of footy."
The win makes it five from five for the Parrots who have well and truly marked themselves out as the team to beat in 2023, however, Beams said the team's initial focus has not changed.
"We've done a lot of work in the pre-season and they know what to do ... we've got to keep stepping up," he said.
"It's a very good competition, there's no easy games and we've got to keep improving every week.
"It's not a secret, the girls know where we're at and know where we are on the ladder, but really our focus is on just what can we do to get better and what can we do to make our teammate better."
Courtney Grice, Alice Robinson, Alex Dickenson, Grace Walker, Mackenzie Dunn and Courtney Sharman were considered best for the Parrots, with Beams especially complimentary to Grice, Robinson and Dickenson.
"Gricey came back into the side after a bit of injury and played a role that she did years ago, she's played a fair bit of footy across half-back and played exceptionally well, used the ball, read the ball and intercepted it well," he said.
"Alice Robinson gave us a lot of drive, she had quite a few metres gained with her game and young Alex was really good in-and-under, winning contested football and feeding it out to the players on the outside."
On Friday night, Old Launcestonians and South Launceston kicked off the round at Invermay Park.
Led by player-coach Abbey Green, who booted five goals, OLs were prolific in their statement win against the Bulldogs, with the final scores reading 8.7 (55) to 1.4 (10).
The Bulldogs came out of the gates strong and found themselves leading at the first break, but were limited to just one point for the remaining three quarters as the hosts stormed home.
Besides Green, Brooke Morris, Sophie Farrow, Dana Lester, Mia Jarman and Ashlea Mawer were considered OLs' best performers.
Scottsdale have delivered their first victory this season with a strong showing against Launceston at Windsor Park.
The Magpies led at every change and three goals in the third term put the game to bed, with scores finishing 6.8 (44) to 0.2 (2).
Mikayla Binns had a day out with four majors, while Ruby Hall, Dearne Taylor, Ebony Rainbow, Kresta Davis and Chloe Kelly were also among the best.
Meanwhile, in NTFAW division one, George Town put on a masterclass in counter-attacking football as they won by 10 goals against Longford, 10.12 (72) to 1.4 (10).
Despite enjoying strong periods of territory and possession, the Tigers were unable to put it on the scoreboard, with Jodie Clifford making them pay full price down the other end, finishing with seven goals.
Laura Osten, Letitia Hancock, Ava Harris, Tahlia Lee and Taylar Marshall were also the Saints' leading contributors.
On Friday night, Deloraine turned many heads with their commanding performance, beating Hillwood 6.7 (43) to 1.2 (8).
Kicking goals in every quarter, the Roos never looked in trouble as they cruised not only to their third win for the season, but also to the top of the ladder.
East Coast, Evandale and Meander Valley all had the bye.
Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
