Thirty-three disposals, 10 clearances, 11 tackles and a goal.
Welcome back to the Launceston Blues Jamieson House.
Coach Mitch Thorp had high praise for the gun footballer who rejoined the Blues on Saturday after starting the season with Wynyard in the NWFL.
Despite being a triple-premiership player with the club, it was an impressive feat to receive best-on-ground honours in his return game.
Thorp who labelled it a monstrous performance wasn't surprised to see the 22-year-old slot straight back in.
"He's a fit, professional young lad and he's probably the fittest he's been and we plugged him straight back into the midfield which he hasn't really played for the past four or five years with us," he said.
House also got his goal late as Launceston scored a 9.12 (66) to 8.11 (59) away win against Lauderdale on Saturday.
Dylan Riley's performance also caught the eye of the coach.
Jake Hinds, who was dangerous all day with 4.6, kicked a major to put the Blues a goal up at the end.
Thorp described the importance of the victory.
"It was an arm-wrestle all day and we probably needed a win like that just to close out a close game," he said.
"We felt like last week against the Tigers we were in a similar position and we didn't quite get it done."
Ryan Shipp was also exciting on debut and kicked a goal.
"He stood under a high ball, showed some courage and went back and kicked a goal and it was a really important part of the game as well," Thorp said.
The coach was pleased to see his group improve on their performance against Kingborough.
"We actually got beaten by over 20 clearances last week and we won the clearances this week," he said.
Thorp said the Blues were looking forward to welcoming co-captain Jobi Harper back who didn't play on Saturday.
Launceston are fourth on the ladder with three wins and two losses.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
