North Launceston beat Glenorchy in TSL round six

By Brian Allen
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 10:00pm
North Launceston's Jack Aherne. Picture by Paul Scambler
North Launceston playing-coach Brad Cox-Goodyer says the Bombers will wait and see how ruck Alex Lee pulls up from Saturday's 17.12 (114) to 5.10 (40) win against Glenorchy at KGV.

