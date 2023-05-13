North Launceston playing-coach Brad Cox-Goodyer says the Bombers will wait and see how ruck Alex Lee pulls up from Saturday's 17.12 (114) to 5.10 (40) win against Glenorchy at KGV.
The coach said Lee didn't play the second half after getting a shoulder knock.
"He probably could have played it out but we didn't want to risk it because we were in a strong position at half-time," he said.
"We put him on ice and we'll see how he pulls up during the week."
While happy to have won three on the trot, Cox-Goodyer said there was plenty of work to do.
He felt the Bombers were patchy and could have applied greater pressure against the Magpies.
Oliver Dean booted two goals on debut while Dom Pitt kicked his fist senior snag.
"He took a really good pack mark in the second quarter to go back and kick his first goal which was great," Cox-Goodyer said of Dean.
Fellow debutant Sam Simpson played across half-back and on the wing.
Jack Aherne was named the Bombers' best.
"He was great at centre half-forward and kicked four goals in the first half," the coach said.
Thoe Ives also provided a tall target and slotted two majors. Midfielder Blade Sulzberger was busy all day.
North Launceston now turn their attention to their match-up with North Hobart.
Meanwhile Clarence defeated the Demons at Bellerive Oval in a curtain-raiser to the North Melbourne versus Port Adelaide AFL clash.
The Kangaroos raced away in the second stanza, kicking four goals to zip to run out 8.11 (59) to 6.6 (42) winners.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
