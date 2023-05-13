The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Backbenchers got it right in resigning

May 14 2023 - 7:00am
Member for Bass Lara Alexander and Member for Lyons John Tucker announced their resignation from the Liberal Party on Friday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
I refer to your editorial of May 12. Alexander and Tucker may well be minnows but guess what? They are responding to the mood of their electorates.

