I refer to your editorial of May 12. Alexander and Tucker may well be minnows but guess what? They are responding to the mood of their electorates.
Unless I've got this wrong, politicians are supposed to represent their electorates and it is clear to me that's exactly what they did.
I suggest that Rockliff waits for when the new AFL CEO takes the chair then renegotiate the deal without the stadium.
The mood of the Tasmanian voters is not supportive of Mr Premier, and they don't like being on the national electricity grid and they don't like Marinus either!
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
In 2019 we decided to build a new house. It was somewhat ambitious, but within our means. It was to be a place of congregation, a place all our friends and family could come to meet, and children play.
A once in a lifetime opportunity.
Unfortunately, as the pandemic progressed, the costs of this project escalated to the point it was too expensive. Beyond our means.
We scaled back the project, reducing the size and scope.
We made provision in the revised design for future stages that can achieve close to our initial brief. These stages can be built in the future, as budget allows.
The Albert Hall upgrade project, as made public in March 2022, would have commenced design and budgeting in 2021 or earlier. Unfortunately construction cost have risen significantly between then and now. The project has a budget, the scope must be adjusted to reflect that. The City of Launceston must live within its means, exactly as we the ratepayer must too.
The project is not a once in a lifetime opportunity as councillor McKenzie suggests, it is a project that is occurring within our lifetime. If properly designed it can be staged to meet current and future capital project budgets.
The design by Terrior is beautiful, and a worthy extension to the Albert Hall. Our new home was beautiful too, but to remain within our means we needed to adjust our expectations and redesign the project, creating something different, but just as beautiful.
Robert Smith, Newstead
I think Ian Connor (The Examiner, May 12), by blaming Labor as being anti football team for Tasmania has allowed his political bias to influence his view.
While it's true Labor, along with 70 per cent of the population do not want a billion-dollar stadium, the no team licence without the stadium is driven solely by the AFL who have trumped Peter Gutwein and Jeremy Rockliff because of their poor negotiation skills.
In fact, it was Gutwein who blinked first by putting the stadium on the negotiating table, so the blame for the whole stadium/licence debacle can be dumped in his lap.
The ambitions Labor are demonstrating are not that they don't want a Tasmanian team, but that no team is worth having to waste a billion dollars on to win a licence, especially when Tasmania has so many other more important and pressing needs such as the well-being of the population.
The division that Connor mentions is directly attributable to Rockliff and his unabashed arrogance in failing to communicate or negotiate with anyone.
This was borne out by today's resignation of two Liberal party members offended by Rockliff's modus operandi.
Victor Marshall, Meander
This is a major project. Why not explore the idea that gave us our amazing Hydro schemes?
The government of the day under the leadership of Eric Reece set out financing these projects by offering Hydro Bonds.
Every one could buy these bonds as an investment and receive a good market return over many years. So if the stadium is a good idea. I think Tasmania needs it.
So why not offer Stadium Bonds to all Tasmanians and part finance this project without taking a big chunk out of the Government coffers. It will put to rest the complaint that health and housing need more.
Gil Sellars, Launceston
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.