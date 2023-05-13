The Examiner
South Launceston men lead way in Greater Northern League

By Lynsey Shepherd-Blazley
Updated May 13 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 9:00pm
Queechy Penguins' Siebe Vav Oorschott in action against North-West Graduates last week. Picture by Phillip Biggs
South Launceston men showing their attacking power with a 12-0 victory over Tamar Churinga.

