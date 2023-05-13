South Launceston men showing their attacking power with a 12-0 victory over Tamar Churinga.
The Suns had nine individual goal-scorers, with best on ground Brad Buchanan, Al McBain and youngster Alex Latham all scoring doubles.
Smithton jumped into the top four with a 2-1 win over West Devonport.
John Innes-Smith worked hard up forward, supported by Cruze Grey in defence, with Innes-Smith and Max Lester scoring. The Dragons' Braden Tomlinson and Declan Filler linked well together.
Queechy won 3-1 against South Burnie. Connor Poke's attacking drive was rewarded with a goal, as Brent Jago and Jarrad Bomford commanded their defence. Queechy captain Khan Riley was judged best on ground with a goal to his name.
Launceston City overcame a half time deficit to win 2-1 against City Marians who had scored through Sam Granfield. The Tigers' defence, led by Dom Gill, was steadfast and rewarded with goals to Beau Cornelius and Damon White.
South Launceston women found their first clean sheet of the season in a 9-0 win over Tamar Churinga.
The Suns strikers all worked well, with Alice Hendry and Hayley Johns putting together excellent passages of play, resulting in doubles to Johns, Annabel Butterick and Ash Demarco.
After a tight first half West Devonport ran out 5-1 winners over Smithton.
Abbey House provided drive up forward for the Saints, while Leah House and Sonia Poke were resolute in their defence. The Dragons were led in attack by Chloe White and Caitlin French, who each scored.
A four-goal final quarter completed Queechy's 7-0 victory over South Burnie despite Jodi Lancaster and keeper Melinda Sheean keeping the visitors scoreless for 34 minutes. Lucy Cooper was in fine form.
