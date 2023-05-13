Launceston City earned a valuable point at South Hobart but it could have been three.
Jack Woodland headed in from a corner to earn a 1-1 draw after Bradley Lakoseljac had put the hosts ahead at Darcy Street.
Joel Stone also struck the woodwork against a side which had put Riverside to the sword with a 6-0 win a week earlier.
With star import Andre Chamusca suspended, goal-shy Olympic lost 2-0 at home to Clarence.
Keeper and captain Dan Nash said the Portuguese striker left a big hole in the side.
"We just miss his energy, he's everywhere when he plays," Nash said.
"When I get the ball, he demands it every time, he brings that energy and class.
"But we simplified the formation a bit, played with a lone striker (Will Coert) - which is a tough job but he did really well - and we tried to keep it tight at the back."
Without Chamusca and Riley Dillon, both sides were missing their biggest goal threat so it was little surprise that the first half finished goalless.
However, this was largely due to Nash who continued his superb season in the Olympic goal, producing two point-blank saves to deny Matt Pace and Sam Tooze.
Elsewhere, the lanky but skilful Xuan Cappellino loomed as Zebras' most likely scorer, especially when combining with silky captain Curtis Miley.
And it was Miley who broke the deadlock soon after the restart with a lovely stepover and bottom-corner strike which even Nash couldn't reach.
The crossbar prevented the same player doubling the advantage before Ben Tilley did just that from Cappellino's far-post header.
"I feel like we were in the game," added Nash who produced another excellent save to deny Tilley another late on.
"We had a really good chance early in the second half - if we capitalise on that it's a different game altogether.
"These are the games at the start of the season where we think we can grab something and at half-time it was all going to plan, so very disappointing."
Devonport increased their lead with a 2-0 win over 10-man Glenorchy.
Roberto Garrido and Nick Lanau-Atkinson scored for Strikers while Brody Denehey also twice hit the woodwork.
Hugh Undy was sent off for Knights after a late tussle with former Riverside and City defender Max Reissig.
Both Launceston teams drew a blank in the under-21s.
Launceston City went down 2-0 at South Hobart as Riverside lost 4-0 at home to Clarence Zebras.
In the other game, Devonport Strikers lost 2-1 at home to Glenorchy.
Leaders South Hobart increased their advantage in the battle of the top two in the Women's Super League.
The southern big guns were too strong for second-placed Devonport, winning 3-1 at Valley Road.
Third-placed Launceston United host Kingborough on Sunday.
A Jacob Burk hat-trick earned Northern Rangers an impressive 3-1 win at Devonport.
Riverside Olympic also defeated North-West opposition with a 4-2 home win over Burnie United.
Andre Chamusca's NPL Tasmania suspension freed him up to play in the regional competition and he was on the scoresheet along with Satsuki Ito, Daniel Shaw and Tim Roberts.
Launceston City went down 2-0 against Somerset while Launceston United drew 2-2 with Ulverstone.
In the women's competition, Launceston City recorded the result of the day with a 2-0 win at Somerset.
A Mo Chamberlin goal earned Northern Rangers a 1-1 draw at Devonport while Launceston United went down 2-0 to Ulverstone.
Riverside assistant coach Chris Connolly was impressed by a Burnie side he believes is the best in the league.
A first-half poacher's double from Skye Johnson earned the visitors a 2-0 win which would have been more but for Olympic keeper Keira Gabbedy.
"We did not play smart, they set up well and played us better," said Connolly, whose goal-machine daughter Meg was starved of opportunities. "They played the game on their terms and we did not use the ball well enough."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
