It took only one phone call before last week's column was penned to ascertain that getting major projects approval through the State Parliament for the proposed Macquarie Point stadium was going to be as problematic as taking the Hobart City Council planning process route.
Could it be that reading the room in the immediate vicinity was as challenging as the broader exercise in the court of public opinion?
There comes a point when too many people realise that something is not necessary, simply because someone dangling an attractive carrot says it has to be that way.
It's not the first time that a Tasmanian premier's tenure has been challenged because the AFL says it has to be exactly the way they want it to be. The plan to plant North Melbourne in Tasmania in a much bigger way created more than a drama or two for David Bartlett's government.
There was always a simpler way than this to achieve that of which a majority of Tasmanians are in favour - a Tasmanian team in the AFL.
It's only gone awry because some mainlanders reckon that the stadium needs a roof.
Whether it's the hierarchy in the executive suites and boardroom at Docklands or media performers like Kelli Underwood and Eddie McGuire becoming obsessed by the notion that top level AFL cannot be played in Tasmania unless it's under cover - it's just nonsense.
It could be nice perhaps - but not essential.
This week in Budapest the new stadium for August's World Athletics Championships was revealed to a broader public view. It's innovative in many ways - led by the inclusion of a second tier of temporary seating built in such a way that it's almost impossible to conceive that it's not for keeps.
It will be removed after the higher demand for seating at the championships - because to keep it is neither necessary nor financially sound.
And despite the average daily temperatures in the Hungarian capital in winter dropping to below zero, it does not have an infield roof.
The simpler way, of course, is basic upgrades of the two existing AFL venues in Tasmania - such as that which is already funded and approved for UTAS Stadium in Launceston - and get the new team playing in 2028, or even 2027, once the playing list is well established.
That could easily continue for five or 10 years before a decision needs to be made about a more elaborate playing location. That would provide some real advantages in ascertaining what is really needed.
The key factor is how Tasmanians and visitors will engage with a Tasmanian-based team, not what sort of stadium they will be sitting in.
If, as hoped. they come in droves then it will provide a sound basis for determining what is required in terms of infrastructure and where it is best located in the long term.
Who knows whether by then funding will be more available and less contentious.
But what will be much clearer is whether there is a demand for such a spend.
This does not need to be as hard or as divisive as it has become.
There is such an obvious available and logical alternative - one supportable by a huge majority of Tasmanians.
The former government members who have moved to the crossbench are on the ball when they reference the lack of transparency about how the project is to be funded. In particular just how much of the federal funding will actually go into the stadium build when the Prime Minister talks so widely about the spend on social infrastructure in the precinct.
It's not unreasonable to expect a clear understanding of whether those providing the dollars are all on the same page of an expenditure budget.
Nor is it unreasonable for a state government to push back on the AFL's position that it has to be their way or the highway. Already another state government is faced with a quandary over existing commitments in the face of another inflexible demand from Docklands.
The AFL is in command of a successful product that doubles as a national treasure but there is no reason why it cannot be less rigid in positions it takes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.