The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian AFL team's alternative answer looms in Budapest

By Brian Roe
Updated May 13 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new stadium in Budapest set to host August's World Athletics Championships. Picture supplied
The new stadium in Budapest set to host August's World Athletics Championships. Picture supplied

It took only one phone call before last week's column was penned to ascertain that getting major projects approval through the State Parliament for the proposed Macquarie Point stadium was going to be as problematic as taking the Hobart City Council planning process route.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.