The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Teens on their marks at State High Schools Athletics Meet

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 12 2023 - 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The State High Schools Athletics Meet got under way on Friday with students taking to the St Leonards track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.