Tasmanian Tourism Industry Council chairman Luke Martin has urged Tasmanian politicians to "think very carefully about their actions" as the resignation of two Liberal Party backbenchers potentially puts the state's AFL team deal on shaky ground.
Lara Alexander and John Tucker announced their resignation from the party on Friday morning, electing to move to the crossbench as independents.
The pair cited the proposed Macquarie Point stadium as the "trigger issue" for their departure, saying the development was "the most obvious example of a government which has lost its way."
The shock move has cast some doubt on the state's AFL team deal as the move forces the Liberal Party into a minority government.
Martin believed there would be no going back if the pair's resignation were to cause a ripple effect and put an end to the state's "AFL dream."
"I just strongly urge every Tasmanian politician, no matter their political colour to think very carefully about their actions now and ensuring they don't blow up the AFL dream," Martin said.
"That would be unforgivable."
There was little cause for concern for AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, who told 3AW radio on Friday morning there was a "binding agreement" that would see the state's deal go ahead.
"It's an incredible deal for Tasmania and football - it'll change the landscape," McLachlan said.
"Adelaide Oval had just as much opposition and now it's the pride of South Australia.
"I have absolute conviction of what the stadium will do for the state as well as an AFL team."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
