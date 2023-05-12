The Examiner
Liberal Party resignations push TTIC boss to urge caution on AFL deal

Laura Smith
By Laura Smith
May 12 2023 - 5:30pm
Tasmania was announced as the AFL's 19th licence holder in Hobart on Wednesday last week. Picture by Hamish Spence
Tasmania was announced as the AFL's 19th licence holder in Hobart on Wednesday last week. Picture by Hamish Spence

Tasmanian Tourism Industry Council chairman Luke Martin has urged Tasmanian politicians to "think very carefully about their actions" as the resignation of two Liberal Party backbenchers potentially puts the state's AFL team deal on shaky ground.

