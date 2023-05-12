Launceston Salvation Army launched its Northern Tasmanian iteration of the charity's annual Red Shield Appeal earlier this month with a goal of raising $50,000 for those struggling in the region.
The yearly fundraising drive runs through May to June and is the Salvation Army's largest source of philanthropic income.
Salvation Army Launceston Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown said the Red Shield Appeal was always well supported by the community.
READ MORE: Tasmanian Government stares down minority
"The Launceston community has donated around $45,000 annually in the last three years, and we'd like to go one better this time," Auxiliary Lieutenant Brown said.
"This year, we have local businesses coming on board to show their support, and that's just the start."
This year's major sponsor for the Launceston Red Shield Appeal is Harcourts Launceston, with other businesses coming on board to do their part, like Burger Junkie, Tsing Wah Asian Grocers, Ntiro Ella Cafe and The Flying Sparrow Cafe.
The Red Shield Appeal helps fund Salvation Army's vast network of social and community services which support individuals in need every 17 seconds.
Mr Brown said people could be assured that all donations to Red Shield Appeal in Launceston "stay in Launceston".
"That's what's most important; we're helping the people within our community that need it," he said.
"Every donation can help make that significant difference and bring hope and positive transformation to people's lives."
Red Shield Appeal Ambassador and Bass Labor MHA Janie Finlay welcomed the regional iteration of the major fundraising drive and encouraged Launcestonians to support the cause.
"Whether you're offering up a dollar, $10, or $100, everything counts," Ms Finlay said.
"It makes a real difference the work that the Salvation Army are doing and this money goes directly to those people in our community facing tough times."
Funds go directly to local programs and support initiatives to assist members of the community experiencing hardship.
Click here to support the Launceston Red Shield Appeal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.