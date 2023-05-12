The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL: Alexander, Tucker give dubious reasons for quitting

By Anthony Haneveer
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lara Alexander and John Tucker have quit the Liberals to sit as independents. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Lara Alexander and John Tucker have quit the Liberals to sit as independents. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Before they betrayed their party and their premier, Lara Alexander and John Tucker were far from household names in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.