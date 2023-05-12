The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Retired nurses receive high recognition for work in Tasmanian health

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired professional development nurse Deanna Ellis and retired child health nurse Elizabeth Dawson at City Park. Picture by Duncan Bailey
Retired professional development nurse Deanna Ellis and retired child health nurse Elizabeth Dawson at City Park. Picture by Duncan Bailey

Two retired Launceston nurses were admitted to the Tasmanian Nurses and Midwives Honour Roll this week in recognition of their outstanding professional contributions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.