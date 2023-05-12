Two retired Launceston nurses were admitted to the Tasmanian Nurses and Midwives Honour Roll this week in recognition of their outstanding professional contributions.
The Launceston nurses are Elizabeth Dawson, a former child health nurse who retired in 2021 and Deanna Ellis, former professional development nurse who has been retired since 2010.
Throughout their careers the pair accumulated almost 100 years of experience between them working in Northern Tasmanian health services.
READ MORE: Tasmanian Government stares down minority
Ms Dawson said it felt amazing and humbling to be inducted into the honour roll.
"I was really stunned because when you're doing this work you're not doing it to be recognised by someone," Ms Dawson said.
"You don't always feel like someone's noticed."
Ms Ellis said nurses do their work because they enjoy it.
"We enjoy it and we care and I think that's important for every nurse today," she said.
Ms Ellis began her career in 1959 at the LGH and eventually moved into clinical teaching and internurse education until the program ceased in the 1990s.
"I continued in professional development across a range of areas and eventually worked in the chief nurses office for my last 10 years," she said.
Ms Dawson said it was positive nurses were being recognised more.
"We need more nurses and we need them to know that there's good things about being nurses," Ms Dawson said.
"I worked in the community since 1993 as a child health nurse and that's about promoting health from birth.
"If we can get our children healthy and reaching their full potential, that averts all the problems that we have in health like emergency waiting lists and bed blocks."
Along with her work in child health nursing, Ms Dawson went on to complete three degrees, work in management roles and developed a home visiting program.
She said nurses should know when they take up nursing they can still do whatever their interest is.
"It all feeds into us getting better results," Ms Dawson said.
She encouraged nurses starting out in their careers to hang in there and follow their passion.
"I wish every nurse happy International Nurses Day, they are appreciated and cared about and that's important."
Department of Health Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks congratulated the inductees and thanked them for their contribution to Tasmanian health services.
"We recognise the contribution of every nurse and midwife in Tasmania, but the Honour Roll is a fitting recognition of those who go above and beyond what is expected in their professional careers," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.