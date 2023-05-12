A judge on Friday sentenced defrocked Anglican priest Louis Daniels to six years in prison, with a non-parole period of four years.
The disgraced former Anglican Archdeacon of Burnie, who had already served two prison terms for separate abuse convictions, had pleaded guilty to new historical sex abuse charges that date back to the 1980s.
He was arrested in the ACT and extradited to Tasmania last year after another two of his victims came forward.
In passing sentence, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Estcourt said the Mr Daniels was a "predator" who had abused his position of trust with two young boys.
The two victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were aged between nine and 14 when the abuse started.
Daniels targeted both victims while they attended various camps for the Church of England Boys Society, during the 1980s.
Justice Estcourt told the court that initially, the abuse involved rubbing the victims' genital areas through trousers, but later progressed.
One of the victims during another CEBS trip was forced to perform oral sex on Mr Daniels, the court heard.
On another occasion, Mr Daniels anally penetrated one of the victims, and then warned him not to tell anybody because he wouldn't be believed, the court heard.
"During his years as a clergyman, he was widely respected and held a range of positions," Justice Estcourt said.
He said Mr Daniels was "remorseful", had pleaded guilty to the charges at an early stage, and has previously settled a civil action against one of the defendants for for $50,000.
Justice Estcourt also noted he had cooperated and appeared as a witness at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
He said the sentencing submissions by the two victims "reflected lives broken by the repellent and insidious abuse by the defendant".
One of the victims, now aged 52, wrote to the court in a submission: "I cannot remember a time when my life was free from the memories of confusion when the assaults happened, and the feelings of shame of feeling responsible for what happened."
The other victim wrote to the judge of "ongoing nightmares" since the abuse forty years ago.
On one occasion he stood down from a management role, because he didn't feel good enough.
He wrote that he often wonders what his life would be like if the abuse had not happened to him, and feels confused and bullied.
He has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and takes anti-depressants.
"He finally believes that he is at a point where he can admit that what happened to him is not his fault," Justice Estcourt said.
Defence barrister Cameron Scott had previously argued that Mr Daniels should face a lighter sentence for these latest crimes due to the "totality" principle - that sentences for multiple offences should be proportional to the total crimes committed.
Mr Daniels was convicted of abusing six other boys in 2005.
Mr Scott said that, had the court dealt with these new charges at the time Mr Daniels faced the 2005 charges, his total sentence would not have been very different than the one he received back then.
But Justice Estcourt on Friday dismissed that argument.
"This has nothing to do with the principle of totality ... he could have confessed to these crimes at that time, and had he done so, he may well not have received the same sentence for the present crimes as he in fact will."
He said he took into account Mr Daniels' earlier convictions.
He ordered that Mr Daniels be registered on the Sex Offenders' Registry for life, and sentenced him to six years' prison, with a non-parole period of at least four years.
Chief executive officer of victims' group Beyond Abuse, Steve Fisher, said he was satisfied with the sentence.
"We're quite surprised that he got the sentence he did .. it is well above what they normally get, and so we are quite happy," he said.
"It all comes down to the bravery of the survivors who had the guts to give their evidence," he said.
He said Attorney-General, Elise Archer, was watching these cases.
"We are hoping that [the sentences] keep rising, because paedophiles are getting away with too much and getting really small sentences, and that is something that can't keep happening."
Mr Fisher also said he knew that more of Mr Daniels' victims are yet to come forward to tell their stories.
"We know there are more victims out there of Louis Daniels and other perpetrators, both within the church and the school system, and we would like to encourage them to come forward," Mr Fisher said.
"You will be believed - please come forward."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.