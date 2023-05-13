The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies is looking for volunteers across Tasmania

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
May 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies Northern Area Co-Ordinator Sam Brough, Volunteers Rodney West Philomena Portsmouth, and Lyn Bidwell, and Vinnies Youth and Community Manager Sam Grace. Picture: Craig George
Vinnies Northern Area Co-Ordinator Sam Brough, Volunteers Rodney West Philomena Portsmouth, and Lyn Bidwell, and Vinnies Youth and Community Manager Sam Grace. Picture: Craig George

St Vincent de Paul Society has launched a new campaign which coincides with National Volunteer Week to attract volunteers to support its vital work in Launceston and across Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.