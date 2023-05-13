St Vincent de Paul Society has launched a new campaign which coincides with National Volunteer Week to attract volunteers to support its vital work in Launceston and across Tasmania.
The statewide campaign hopes to address the urgent need for more volunteers and meet the growing demand for services and support in local communities.
St Vincent de Paul Society Northern Area Coordinator Sam Brough, who manages Launceston and the North, said the campaign was a call to action to all Tasmanians who "want to make a positive difference in their communities".
"Volunteers are the backbone of our work and enable us to help thousands of Tasmanians," Ms Brough said.
"In the Launceston region, where we have four centres, we are no different from every Vinnies statewide that is in desperate need of keeping that backbone strong."
Since 2010, volunteer numbers have been steadily diminishing across the country according to the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission, and Ms Brough said the COVID pandemic had been the "final nail in the coffin" in that decline.
"We have found it really hard to attract volunteers that we had prior to the pandemic back into the workforce since," she said.
"With those factors combined with economic and social changes, houses where both parents work and our typical aged volunteers are now looking after their grandchildren, I simply think they cannot afford to donate their time to us the way they could 20 years ago.
"The volunteering landscape has changed considerably and we have a lot to fight against to continue our good works."
The campaign is seeking volunteers across the organisation's wide range of services and programs, including emergency relief, housing assistance, and advocacy, Loui's and Vinnies' Vans food services, Dining with Friends; as well as support for those experiencing homelessness, mental health issues, and social isolation.
St Vincent de Paul's Northern area youth and community manager Sam Grace said publicising the immense benefits of volunteering was how the organisation planned to attract good Samaritans.
"For volunteers, there is so much that they get back in return for their time," she said.
"Making a difference in people's lives is the obvious one but there is a sense of purpose and social enrichment that volunteering gives - it gives them meaning."
St Vincent de Paul's in the North and Launceston are hoping to secure 20 volunteers for its stores and a further 50 for community programs through the campaign.
For more information on volunteering opportunities, please contact your local St Vincent de Paul Society office or visit a Vinnies store or website, www.vinniestas.org.au
