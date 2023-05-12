The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused couple visited daughter the day after alleged murder

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 12 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brambletye Estate on Glen Esk Rd
Brambletye Estate on Glen Esk Rd

A Swansea couple were at the home of their daughter when police arrived to tell them about the death of Shane Barker, a Supreme Court jury heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.