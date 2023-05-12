A Swansea couple were at the home of their daughter when police arrived to tell them about the death of Shane Barker, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker at Campbell Town on August 2, 2009.
Detective Senior Sergeant Ruth Orr said that Mr Jordan and his wife Noelene were at a cottage at Brambletye Estate near Conara when police visited about 2.30pm on August 3, 2009.
Ms Orr (nee Batt) said it was common practice to take statements from the next of kin, family friends, workmates or people who had heard or seen the victim recently to gather as much information as possible.
She said she went to the Brambletye property where Ms Jordan lived.
"Who was there?," crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked.
"Rachel Jordan, her partner Justin Titley, her parents and her daughter Sophie," Ms Orr said.
She said that she told them Mr Barker had been found deceased.
"I'm pretty sure they knew or had heard," she said.
Ms Orr said she and partner Patricia Hoare took Ms Jordan and Mr Titley into separate rooms for interview and completed statutory declarations.
She said that Mr and Mrs Jordan had taken Sophie outside.
She said that she had given little detail apart from the fact that Mr Barker was deceased.
The jury heard in April that a fellow resident of Brambletye Cyndi Bone rang Ms Jordan on August 3 to tell her about Mr Barker.
"I asked if she had heard about Shane being found dead and she said no," she said.
Ms Jordan asked her if she was joking.
Ms Bone said that she went to see Ms Jordan and Ms Jordan's parents arrived while she was there.
Ms Jordan recorded in her diary on August 3 that Ruth Batt came to the house about 3pm and she said that Shane was dead in the house and that there were suspicious circumstances.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Fran McCracken Ms Orr said that she did not believe she used the words suspicious circumstances.
"I didn't give them any detail at all," she said.
"It would have been that Mr Barker had died and that police were investigating."
She said that in taking the statutory declaration she had asked Ms Jordan where she was the day before.
In her evidence on May 3 Ms Jordan said that she received a call from Ms Bone and that she had said it was a sick joke.
She said that later that day her brother Brendan had rung to say that he heard Mr Barker had been found deceased.
Ms Jordan said that when the officers came to her they said it was a suspected heart attack but that at some point she learned that Mr Barker's death was not natural.
When asked by Mr Shapiro on May 3 whether she had discussed with her parents and Mr Titley what the police officers had asked her she said she did not remember.
"Do you remember Mr Titley saying 'we're okay because we were at Brambletye the whole time'?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"I don't recall that," Ms Jordan said
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
