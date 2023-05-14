Launceston's Paul Doherty and Zander the cat know the power of volunteering.
Volunteers Week runs from May 15-21, and Volunteering Australia is inviting people to become a change maker.
That's something Mr Doherty already does as a volunteer at Just Cats Tasmania. Twice a week he takes the popular Zander to age care facilities for animal therapy.
The relationship between the pair had been struck up over Mr Doherty's time volunteering in another role at the cat shelter, helping feed, clean and organise the cats in the shelter once-a-week alongside his wife.
It was decided in June of 2021 Zander, who is also deaf, was the perfect candidate to provide animal therapy after it became apparent he would become a mainstay at Just Cats.
"Zander got on with people and it was decided he would be a therapy cat," Mr Doherty said.
"He certainly has the personality for it."
You really feel like you're making a difference in the lives of animals.- Paul Doherty
Mr Doherty said he had put his hand up to accompany Zander having built a bond with the feline already.
"The cat can be handled easily and is a bit more like a dog, is quite inquisitive in new surroundings and settled in easily," he said.
"Most people are really happy to see a cat [at aged care facilities]. A bit are shocked and excited, but for those who we visit regularly they're familiar with it.
"Zander also has a harness and lead, which are used at times, and is a novelty for people to see."
The pair have also visited schools, childcare centres and a dementia centre.
Just Cats is a volunteer driven organisation, which relies on donations from the community.
Mr Doherty said there were a variety of roles people could volunteer in with the organisation, including fostering kitens.
"If you're willing to commit and be reliable, it's a very satisfying organisation to work with," he said.
"You see a lot of beautiful cats and work with other nice volunteers and staff.
"You really feel like you're making a difference in the lives of animals."
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest data shows over two-thirds of volunteers are being in person at organisations across the country.
It also revealed for almost three-quarters of volunteers, personal satisfaction and the desire to do something worthwhile were primary motivations.
Volunteering Australia chief executive Mark Pearce said volunteer stretched across society to include arts, education, emergency services, sports, environment, health, aged care and disability, community welfare and other vital community programs.
"For me, it was my love for animals that led me to volunteer my time and be a part of the Animals Australia board. Additionally, I believe that everyone has a right to education that is tailored to their needs, so I volunteered my time launching The Sycamore School," Mr Pearce said.
"Places to start your volunteering journey include the GoVolunteer website, contacting your State and Territory volunteering peak body or by approaching organisations in your local community."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
