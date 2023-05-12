The Examiner
Former Liberal party member Lara Alexander said she wants "both sides" involved in ban legislation

May 13 2023 - 4:30am
Bass MHA Lara Alexander along with Lyons MHA John Tucker announced their resignation from the Liberal party this morning. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the resignation of Bass MHA Lara Alexander from the Liberal Party would not impact the upcoming conversion therapy ban bill.

