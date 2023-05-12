Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the resignation of Bass MHA Lara Alexander from the Liberal Party would not impact the upcoming conversion therapy ban bill.
In March this year, Ms Alexander tabled a petition against the bill.
The petition called for further discussions with health practitioners, legal experts, and religious and ethnic community leaders, which would delay the bill coming to parliament.
A bill was meant to come to parliament in early 2023. In October 2022, Mr Rockliff assured all people within the LGBTIQ+ community that the legislation would be available and would be tabled in parliament.
During the announcement, Ms Alexander said her stance on the ban had "not crossed her mind at all".
"It's for Jeremy Rockliff to prepare legislation and make sure that legislation is put forward for consultation," she said.
"It's not for me as a politician. I'm not a doctor. I'm not a psychologist .. I've always believed that you talk to both sides of the argument."
Mr Rockliff said there were a number of areas the government are committed to like the conversion practices legislation.
"I recognise not everyone agrees on my stance that I have on a range of social matters but the great thing about the Liberal party is that we have freedom to express ourselves."
Mr Rockliff said the government were committed to an inclusive community.
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome responded to the announcement, saying the party resignations shouldn't impact the bill.
"We expect Premier Rockliff to stick to his commitment to ban conversion practices regardless of the configuration of parliament," he said.
"We will continue to advocate for a conversion ban to all parties and independents including Lara Alexander and John Tucker."
"Banning conversion practices is a matter of public health, not politics, and should receive the support of all MPs who want the best for LGBTIQA+ people and the broader Tasmanian community."
Dr Rose Boccalatte, Equality Tasmania board member and trans woman said the ban to conversion practices was "urgent" regardless of the makeup of the government.
"We would expect that government members continue to demonstrate support for the LGBTIQA+ community just as they would for any disadvantaged and stigmatised Tasmanian community," she said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
