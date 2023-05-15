As National Road Safety Week continues, the RACT has compiled a list of the most commonly misunderstood road rules, giving drivers a chance to refresh their memories.
These range from confusion at roundabouts to staying safe at school zones, and RACT group chief executive Mark Mugnaioni said all road users had an obligation to observe the road rules.
"A thorough knowledge of the road rules is essential for all road users, as it helps promote a culture of safety and responsibility on our roads," Mr Mugnaioni said.
"It's up to each one of us to stay informed and make a conscious effort to follow these guidelines, which can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and create a safer environment for everyone."
Here's how to navigate five of the ten most-commonly confusing road rules scenarios according to the RACT.
Roundabouts
When approaching a roundabout, ensure you are in the correct lane and indicate.
You can change lanes on a roundabout, however you must give way to other vehicles and indicate.
If turning left, approach the roundabout in the left lane and indicate left and if turning right or making a U-turn approach in the right lane and signal right.
Vehicles going straight can approach from either lane, unless otherwise signed, and do not have to indicate when approaching the roundabout.
Always give way to vehicles already in the roundabout, and when exiting the roundabout indicate left.
Giving way to pedestrians when turning
If you are about to turn at an intersection and you see a pedestrian crossing the road you are about to enter, you must give way.
Pedestrians can also do their part by checking their surroundings for safety before crossing.
Mobile phone usage
The Tasmanian Government has launched a new crackdown on mobile phone usage while driving, with new cameras set to roll out in the coming months.
While you can use a mobile phone while driving, it must be in a proper holder and cannot obscure your view of the road.
You can also use hands-free functions like GPS or voice activation, however you should not send text, email or video messages while on the road.
You cannot have your phone touching any part of your body while driving, and this applies at traffic lights and stop signs.
Merging
Merging can often cause headaches, however these can be avoided.
If the number of lanes is about to reduce, cars in each lane should give way to traffic ahead of them and take it in turns to merge, like the teeth on a zipper.
Keeping left
When driving on multi-lane roads with speed limits above 80kmh motorists must always keep left unless turning right, overtaking, driving in congested traffic or avoiding obstacles.
You can also travel in the right-hand lane if there is a sign that says 'Left Lane Must Turn Left', and similarly you must travel in the left lane on roads of any speed limit if there is 'Keep Left Unless Overtaking' signage.
