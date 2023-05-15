The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

RACT has reminded motorists to obey all road rules

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merging and navigating roundabouts are two of the most commonly misunderstood road rules. Picture by Paul Scambler
Merging and navigating roundabouts are two of the most commonly misunderstood road rules. Picture by Paul Scambler

As National Road Safety Week continues, the RACT has compiled a list of the most commonly misunderstood road rules, giving drivers a chance to refresh their memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.