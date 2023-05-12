Police specialists continue to comb the North Esk River near where 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen after a mass search effort on May 11.
Although the May 12 search efforts had less manpower devoted to them, investigators used highly-specialised search equipment.
Two police boats, one with a sonar device able to resolve millimetre-level detail and another with police divers on board combed the reach underneath the Henry Street bridge.
The water search was supported by aerial resources, with a police drone also monitoring the river.
Inspector Craig Fox said after a comprehensive search of the immediate area Shyanne-Lee was last seen, officers would now look further afield.
"We will continue with planned policing activities over the weekend; however, we are confident that based on current information we have thoroughly searched the North Esk River area around where Shyanne-Lee was last seen," Inspector Fox said.
"As is normal practice, an independent review of the search grid will be conducted, and further air and water searches may be conducted next week with an expanded search grid.
"This has been an extensive search and I think everyone for their assistance, including Tasmania SES members, volunteers, and members of the community."
Shyanne-Lee was last seen about 8.30pm on April 30, and investigators believe she was walking to visit a friend at Ravenswood when she disappeared.
Search efforts have located several mobile phones in the river, yet to be analysed by forensic specialists, and police have identified several vehicles that were also in the Henry Street area when Shyanne-Lee was last seen.
Police continue to appeal for the teenager or any witnesses to come forward.
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts.
Anybody who has found clothing or other property in the area Shyanne-Lee was last seen is asked to contact investigators.
Call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania and quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
