Premier Jeremy Rockliff has ruled out calling an early election now that his government is in minority.
Mr Rockliff on Friday said he was disappointed that backbenchers Lara Alexander and John Tucker had tendered resignations from the party to him that morning.
He said he would not call an early election under the circumstances and was confident the Liberals would be returned to office in the 2025 election.
This election will be the first time Tasmanians vote for a 35-member house since 1998 after it was reduced to 25 members.
Former premier Peter Gutwein in the lead-up to the last state election famously said he would govern in majority or not at all.
Mr Rockliff said this was not the position he would take now the government was in minority.
"You would understand that this is a very disappointing day for me," he said.
"I've been let down by colleagues that were elected Liberals in 2021, but I've got a job to do.
"I've got to stand up and represent Tasmanians in the best way I can and that means reaching across the parliament to all members and ensuring that we all have that collective responsibility to govern in the best interests of all Tasmanians."
Mr Rockliff said he had spoken to his parliamentary party colleagues over the morning who had each indicated their ongoing support for himself and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson.
"We have always enjoyed good discussions within our team," he said.
"All our team have the opportunity to express themselves make their views well known and they do."
Mr Ferguson was a leadership rival to Mr Rockliff following the resignation of Mr Gutwein in 2022.
Mr Ferguson said he would continue to support Mr Rockliff as leader.
"The Premier will continue to enjoy in me a very loyal deputy," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
