NTFAW preview: Bridgenorth open new changerooms

Bridgenorth's men and women have been given brand new change rooms following the completion of the building's construction.
Co-funded by various groups, including AFL Tasmania, West Tamar Council and the club itself, the Parrots' new rooms will provide a spacious and clean area for both men and women before and after their matches.
Bridgenorth president and women's coach Bobby Beams, whose lobbying helped the project get under way, was thrilled to see the progress the club had made in improving infrastructure at their home ground.
"Our program hasn't just been about what happens on the field, it's about improving people and their leadership," he said.
"The growth in leadership from all our girls is just phenomenal and if we can have that safe environment for them and we can support them as much as we can, they will be able to thrive. It will be excellent for our girls this season."
Member for Rosevears Jo Palmer announced her delight at seeing the club welcome women with open arms.
"They have been so exceptional in their focus on women and not just women out on the football team, the way women are treated in the club room, the way that they are involved at all different levels of the management of this club," she said.
"It's been so humbling for me to come into this club as a woman and just see the genuine emphasis that is placed on gender equality and we see this football club go from strength to strength."
There is perhaps even more cause for celebration on the field for the Parrots, with the women winning their first four games of the year to remain the only unbeaten team in the NTFAW premier division.
Alongside this, the recent announcement that there will be a Tasmanian AFLW team in the future has meant there is a real buzz around the squad.
"It's really exciting especially for those younger players that are coming through, they can feel it now," Beams said.
"Alternatively, in the past they were having to go to the mainland and completely change their life, but to know that in a few years it's going be here and it be something they can strive for is just great."
The women's next home game is their round five clash with Scottsdale on Saturday, May 20.
Bridgenorth will be looking to make it five wins without a loss as they travel to NTCA Ground for their NTFAW premier division battle against Old Scotch.
The Parrots have been flying high to start the season and find themselves on top of the ladder, however, they will be coming up against a Thistles team who have won three on the trot.
Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams was wary about the pace Old Scotch would be bringing to the contest.
"Their leg-speed is always good, they've always had good, young ball-users that run very hard," he said.
"We played them in the elimination final last year, we went down by two points and they probably just got us in the end with a bit more run, so we know we're going to get that again tomorrow, but it's a real exciting challenge."
The Thistles, who are fresh off a gutsy three-point win against South Launceston, are keen to prove themselves against one of the competition's strongest teams, according to coach Dean Smith.
"Historically, Bridgenorth have been a very good marking side, which is a big plus in the female game," he said.
"They've picked up a lot of recruits over the summer, so I think they've added a bit of run to their side as well, which makes them even more dangerous."
Also in action on Saturday will be Launceston and Scottsdale, with both sides given an opportunity to win their first match of the season. Old Launcestonians kicked off the round against the Bulldogs on Friday night at Invermay Park.
Meanwhile, in NTFAW division one, East Coast, Evandale and Meander Valley all have the bye, resulting in only two games for the weekend.
Longford host George Town on Saturday after a week off, while the Saints are looking to bounce back from their loss to Hillwood. Deloraine hosted the Sharks on Friday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.