Two furry friends are the latest additions to Tasmania Zoo, a pair of South American Maned Wolves who have yet to be named.
The two sisters are just over a year old and arrived to the Zoo last Saturday from Queensland.
Head keeper Riley Lowe said they were one of his favorite species he's worked with.
"I'm very excited to have them on board, they're a little timid but they're settling in well," Mr Lowe said.
He said Maned Wolves were native to South America in countries like Brazil and Argentina.
"They tend to stick to more grassland areas and they're also omnivores; in the wild, up to 50 per cent of their diet will be fruit.
"They're classified as a threatened species and basically they're biggest threat is humans."
He said habitat loss from land clearing for farmland and hunting for cultural purposes posed their biggest threats.
Much like the Binturong, who was introduced to the zoo last year and has a distinct smell of popcorn, the wolves have somewhat of a more unique smell to them- marijuana.
"If you think the zookeepers are down the back having a party we're not, it's just the wolves," Mr Lowe said.
"Everything about them is quite unique, even despite their name they're technically not wolves.
"They're still a canine but they're not related to wolves, dogs or dingoes; they're in their own family."
Mr Lowe said the Zoo was constantly looking for new breeding programs to be involved in.
"The breeding programs are basically the backbone of the conservation work that we do," Mr Lowe said.
"So if we can be involved in other species, and that's going to help out the animals in the wild. And that's what we're here for."
He said the Zoo was hoping to bring a male wolf in from overseas to breed the pair.
"That'll give us really good chance to be able to breed them and add something back to that breeding program here in Australia," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
