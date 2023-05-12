The Examiner
Launceston Christian School raises money for World's Greatest Shave

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Launceston Christian School grade 10 student Benjamin Filleul has his head shaved by staff memeber Ella Connors for the World's Greatest Shave. Picture by Peter Cox
The Launceston Christian School community erupted in cheers and celebration in support of the 10 people who braved the clippers for the World's Greatest Shave.

Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

