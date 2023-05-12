The Launceston Christian School community erupted in cheers and celebration in support of the 10 people who braved the clippers for the World's Greatest Shave.
The school has so far raised more than $7000 to be donated to the Leukemia Foundation.
READ MORE: Tasmanian Government stares down minority
Blood cancer is an issue close to the heart of the school community, including student leadership council member and grade 12 student Jayden Filleul.
"Four years ago mum was diagnosed with cancer, and for two years she was in hospital a lot having chemotherapy," Jayden said.
"It was a huge part of our family's lives during that time, and we were amazed and thankful that living in Australia meant we accessed all the treatment for free."
He spearheaded the organisation of the event on Wednesday at his school, which also included a barbeque and live music during the lunchtime shave.
Jayden shaved his head alongside his brother Benjamin, who is in grade 10 and had grown his hair long enough to plait.
Further donations can be made at https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=142924
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.