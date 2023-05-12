One oyster farm is already reaping the benefits of new technology after the state government announced the official launch of $1.25 million sensor network statewide.
Cameron of Tasmania has set up a sensor network in Boomer Bay in the state's south.
Cameron of Tasmania manager Elle Duke said the technology allowed for monitoring of the water, such as temperature and tidal depth, to be done remotely.
"As oyster farmers we need to closely monitor the water that's to ensure the safety and quality of our product," Ms Duke said.
"These sensors allow us to monitor things like temp, and tidal depth remotely. Where as in the past we would have had to come out in the boat and do it manually."
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said the sensor network would be used across oyster farms across 30 growing areas and 50 harvest zones across Tasmania.
"The Tasmanian oyster industry is known globally for its high-quality product and we want to continue supporting our farmers to be innovative and resilient," Ms Palmer said.
"The majority of sensors are now installed, with the program of routine maintenance and monitoring underway."
NRM South contributed $200,000 to the sensor network for the build of the ShellPOINT dashboard.
ShellPOINT is a portal displaying live feeds from the sensors and information from the Government's ShellMAP program, as well as rainfall and riverflow data.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
