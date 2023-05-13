Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has confirmed its decision to close two community banking agencies in Northern Tasmania, one at Beaconsfield and one at Flinders Island.
The bank announced its intentions to close the 15 community agency locations nationwide earlier this year, and representatives from the affected Tasmanian communities directly appealed to executives at an April 19 meeting.
After a review of operations and exploring the possibility of keeping the two Tasmanian agencies open, Bendigo Bank will stay the course and close them as planned.
Owner of the Beaconsfield agency Lisa Goss said the news was "devastating" for the community, and that she felt banking executives had let everyone down.
"Bendigo has let the whole community down," Mrs Goss said.
"We fought really hard to keep it ... we want to stay open.
"Unfortunately Bendigo made this decision at a corporate level. I really don't think they've taken into account that small communities really need brick and mortar stores."
Mrs Goss has operated the agency within Beaconsfield H Hardware since 2020 with a staff of three including herself and her daughter.
Despite reports of declining footfall through physical stores, Mrs Goss said customer numbers at her agency had been steadily increasing as the agency built its reputation within the community.
Some banking services will be handled through the Bank@Post service at both towns' Australia Post outlets, however more complex transactions like loan applications require a trip to the Launceston branch.
Mrs Goss said this would leave vulnerable residents without access to banking services, and navigating an unfamiliar online banking system with the threat of scams was a "daunting" prospect for others.
"More than half of our customers wouldn't drive into Launceston, it's just not achievable for them," Mrs Goss said.
"We are hoping we can get some type of funding or that Bendigo can come to the party so we can educate our customers on how to do internet banking or phone banking.
"It's a daunting thing for them to have to do their banking online, some have refused point blank."
Bass Labor MHA Janie Finlay called on both Bendigo Bank and the state government to intervene and support the affected communities.
"This news is very distressing for these much loved and trusted, community-focused local businesses," she said.
"Bendigo Bank should also continue to fund our agency operators for a period of time, acknowledging the extra workload these businesses will have after the closures, to support their vulnerable communities (the bank's customers) as they transition to banking online."
State Treasurer Michael Ferguson previously said the scope of any state government intervention would be limited as banking was regulated at a federal level.
Mr Ferguson said the state government was, however, preparing a submission to the the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee inquiry.
The Beaconsfield agency is set to close on June 26, and the Flinders Island agency is scheduled for closure on July 11.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank declined to comment.
