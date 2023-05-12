Callum Mulder reflected fondly on Bracknell's 2021 premiership ahead of his 150th senior game for the Redlegs this weekend.
It was a historic day for the club as the senior side hadn't won a flag since 1997 and they turned the tables after losing multiple grand finals.
Mulder, who had played in three losing deciders since he joined the Redlegs in 2012, said there was a different feeling around the club that year.
"Driving through the town for training, there were balloons and signs and everything like that," he said.
"It was just a different feeling between the three losing ones and that one in 2021.
"I didn't feel like we were going to lose at all in that game and we went out there and took it up to South (Launceston) and the boys performed well."
Bracknell beat the Bulldogs 9.13 (67) to 7.6 (48) and Mulder booted three goals.
The 27-year-old's milestone match will come against Deloraine at home on Saturday.
The Redlegs are second on the table with three wins and one loss while the Kangaroos are fourth with three victories and two defeats in the NTFA premier division.
"Things are going all right, we know where we're at to start with. You can't win finals in May, everyone knows that but we're sitting second on the ladder," Mulder said.
The versatile player is enjoying a strong season, twice being recognised in the best with four goals to his name.
"The last couple of years I've found myself down forward and I've played the majority of my footy through the midfield," he said.
"I've spent the past couple of years in the forward line so it's been a bit different.
"I was fortunate enough to sneak down there and kick a couple of goals when it mattered.
"Now I've shot back through the midfield this year."
Mulder said he played junior footy at South Launceston before joining the Redlegs.
Apart from one season at the Western Storm he has been at Bracknell since 2012.
"We've played finals the majority of the years I've played there so I've got a few extra games under the belt through finals," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
