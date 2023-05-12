The Examiner
Callum Mulder to play 150th senior game for Bracknell in NTFA

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Bracknell's Callum Mulder in action against Longford this year. He'll play his 150th senior game on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Callum Mulder reflected fondly on Bracknell's 2021 premiership ahead of his 150th senior game for the Redlegs this weekend.

