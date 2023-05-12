A Supreme Court judge said victim impact statements read by the sexual victims of a northern Tasmanian man were as harrowing as any he had heard in a decade.
Justice Robert Pearce made the comments when sentencing a 49-year-old northern Tasmanian paedophile to twenty five years jail for the rape and sexual assault of his children and two other children in his care.
"This is as grave a set of crimes against children as may come before a court," he said.
He said the sexual abuse was of a perverse, degrading and humiliating nature.
The man, who cannot be named because it would identify the victims, sexually abused five children over a period from 2013 to 2020. They were aged between five and fifteen.
He was found guilty by a jury of four counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecent assault.
Justice Pearce was visibly moved after hearing the raw victim impact statements from the children.
The man's eldest daughter, who was raped hundreds of times, read her statement from the witness box.
"What [he] did to me impacts me on a daily basis," she said.
Justice Pearce said the victim impact statements described terrible psychological harm from the rapes and assault.
"Distress, discomfort and trauma they felt was ignored," he said.
"Every instance of sexual intercourse was a rape.
"All crimes against your biological children were incestuous.
"Living with you must have been torture."
Justice Pearce said the damage to the children could hardly be imagined.
The man had shown no remorse.
"You cannot even claim to have been of prior good character," he said citing a previous conviction in Queensland.
Justice Pearce said the man instigated the crimes in which his female partner also participated.
"[She} fell under your influence," Justice Pearce said.
The 36-year-old woman was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty in 2020 to two counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child and two counts of rape.
He got his way by removing privileges or imposing punishment such as grounding on the children.
The man's son told school age friends:"To get ungrounded you have to f--- the parents."
In his victim impact statement the son said that he had so much anger he feared he would not have a good life.
A second daughter said that she was scared of her father and when he raped her she screamed because of the physical pain.
Justice Pearce said there was a very strong need to punish him and protect the community.
He said that the crimes would have been worth a total of 42 years jail if sentenced individually.
The man was guilty of persistent sexual abuse of his oldest daughter who he dragged from her room to his bedroom.
He twice indecently assaulted a girl who lived in his home after offering her an ice cream if she would touch his penis. She said she patted his penis like a cat.
He was found guilty of persistent sexual abuse of his son who he forced to have sex with his then partner in the hope the son could father a child which had similar DNA.
A third count of persistent sexual abuse related to his second daughter who was frequently dragged from her room into his bedroom for intercourse without consent.
A fourth count of persistent sexual abuse was the daughter of his then partner who was often dragged to his room because she happened to occupy the bottom bunk in a shared room.
Justice Pearce said there could have been no greater breach of trust of children.
"They were of a tender age and the crimes were committed in what should have been the safety and security of their own home," he said.
He set a non-parole period of 16 years and ordered that his name never be removed from the sex offender's register.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
