If you'd thought you'd seen it all in Launceston, think again.
It was an eye-opener seeing two canoe polo players race into the middle of a swimming pool for the 'charge start' on Wednesday night.
They got to the ball about the same time and the high-speed crash of vessels reminded of a jousting match from medieval times.
Canoe polo is fast, physical, skilful and resembles numerous sports like basketball, volleyball and netball.
The five-a-side game encompasses two 10-minute halves, a one-minute shot-clock and players have five seconds to get rid of the ball.
The aim is to score as many goals as you can in the opposition's net which is suspended two-metres above the water.
Safety is a priority with players required to wear helmets with face guards.
As Tamar Canoe Club commodore Phil Wadley said "it's the greatest sport no one has every heard of".
The club's winter roster is growing at Launceston Aquatic Centre.
The club, which grown to more than 60 players, has only been using half of the 50-metre pool for its games on Wednesday nights which start from 7pm and go until about 10pm.
Wadley said the club was seeking newcomers to grow its competition to about 120 participants and run games on both halves of the pool throughout the night.
"We're on the cusp of expanding to set up goals in the unused half of the pool," he said.
There are division one, two and three competitions.
Wadley said the hope was to have the other field ready for the season's second 10-week block which happens after the school holidays.
The club hires out all the gear for the season which includes a canoe, life jacket, helmet and face guard.
Meanwhile, TCC has enjoyed great success within its membership.
Claye Mace was part of Tasmania's men's masters gold medal-winning team during the Easter long weekend in Ballarat this year.
"It was the first time Tassie has come back with a medal in that category," he said.
Tasmania beat South Australia 2-1 after coming from 0-1 down at half-time.
Mace, who started playing canoe polo in Launceston about 30 years ago, explained it was previously played at Mowbray swimming pool and the Australian Maritime College.
He said the warm indoor venue as well as the supportive and even roster were among the reasons Launceston had one of the biggest competitions in Australia.
Jethro Bates is a talented young player with big goals.
The 17-year-old, who started the sport when he was 12, said hadn't represented Australia but had taken part in national squad training.
He's aiming to make the Australian under-21 team for the Oceania championships in New Zealand and also has his eye on the under-21 world championships in China.
Bates has already won an under-18 national championship with Adelaide in 2022 when Tasmania didn't have a team.
He played with Tassie this year and they finished runner-up.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
