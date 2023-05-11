The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Anthony Fransis Hannan fined $800 for Queenstown property damage

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Supreme Court in Burnie. Picture by Eve Woodhouse
The Supreme Court in Burnie. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

A judge has said that she did not need to determine the cause of an argument that led a Queenstown man to smash a kitchen window and coffee table in August 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.