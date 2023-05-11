The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Owner claims Modo Mio was on verge of 'going large' before COVID

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devonport bakery Modo Mio has gone into liquidation with debts of at least $40,000. Source: Facebook
Devonport bakery Modo Mio has gone into liquidation with debts of at least $40,000. Source: Facebook

Wholesale Quioba bakery Modo Mio Naked has gone into liquidation following what owner Susanne Dobrowski described as a horror show during the COVID period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.