A plan for Ben Lomond National Park to be home to the next iconic multi-day walk is collecting years of dust sitting on a shelf; and Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles would love to see that changed.
Project documents from 2019 outlines several projects the council would like to see on Ben Lomond.
The pitch was in response to the state government's search for Tasmania's next iconic walk. It was one of 35 public submissions, where the Tyndall Range on the West Coast was selected.
Councillor Knowles said there had been no further progress made on the project since its submission.
"I'd still love to see it get off the ground," Cr Knowles said.
"I think it would be a fabulous thing for Tasmania. Thanks to Mona people are visiting the state year-round.
"We would like to see Ben Lomond enjoyed and celebrated all year-round."
The national park sits in the Northern Midlands municipality, however the council doesn't have any ownership of the mountain's development. Responsibility for Ben Lomond largely falls to Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Services.
The area is one Cr Knowles knows well, living close to the foot of the mountain on the southern side.
"There's surreal walks, and rides for all ages and hopefully all abilities and places to climb," she said.
A new statutory management plan process is underway, and once completed PWS are expected to identify further infrastructure priorities.
The plan includes consultation with the Ben Lomond community and the broader Tasmanian community.
Cr Knowles said her council would support the community on the mountain.
"The council is totally supportive of the plans they've wrote, it's up to them to say what they want," she said.
There has been contention over Ben Lomond's accessibility, with reports of poor signage and removed track markers.
Images taken over the last week have emerged of new looking signs for multiple short walk tracks and new track markers, including at Jacob's Ladder.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
