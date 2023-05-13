The Examiner
Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles says plans are at the ready to unleash Ben Lomond's potential as a multi-use destination.
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles says plans are at the ready to unleash Ben Lomond's potential as a multi-use destination.

A plan for Ben Lomond National Park to be home to the next iconic multi-day walk is collecting years of dust sitting on a shelf; and Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles would love to see that changed.

