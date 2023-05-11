The state's peak tourism body says Launceston needs to be "bullish" and ride the wave of the AFL's 19th team by building infrastructure to accommodate increased holiday accommodation demands.
Tourism Industry of Tasmania chief executive officer Luke Martin said three or four hotel proposals for Launceston "needed to come forward over the next five years with the help of the Tasmanian team's announcement".
"I keep saying, look at the average crowds in the AFL games at Launceston now, we need to start planning for a whole lot more than those numbers," Mr Martin said.
"The games that Launceston will host are not the Hawthorn versus Freemantle, these will be the big clubs.
"It's going to be a significant injection of demand, and it's exciting, but we need to capitalise on this for Launceston."
University of Tasmania Stadium has hosted crowds of roughly 15,000 strong in the past three to four years, and Mr Martin said that was already "just an idea of what kind of demand would be present" once a Tasmanian team joins the league in 2028.
"It's a nice challenge to be dealing with," Mr Martin said.
"That round one event, whether it be Tasmania versus Collingwood or Tasmania and Essendon, that's going to be the single biggest event Northern Tasmania has ever hosted and we need to prepare for that."
"But the point we need to make is this can't just be about AFL; Launceston have a year round seasonal visitation.
"It's an injection of enthusiasm around those games, but those hotels can't operate around only four or five weeks a year."
"As much as the AFL is important, it can't be the only thing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.