The ABC should either be sold or partially privatised like SBS.
It is not an independent news service, because its political leaning is towards the left apart from some objective journalists like Andrew Probyn.
SBS is mainly government funded but has to find about 20 per cent a year from advertising or other sources.
A majority of ABC supporters would stand in front of bulldozers to protect the ABC's alleged independence.
These leftist supporters are the very people who make me question the value of blowing more than $1 billion a year on a broadcaster that peddles one side of Australian politics and society.
The ABC and SBS will cost taxpayers $7 billion over the next four years.
We could argue about bias across media outlets, but the ABC and SBS derive most of their income from taxpayers so there's a standard to measure in this case.
The antitheses of the ABC is Sky News, but even the right-wing zealots lurking on the so called Sky News after dark can say what they like, short of defamation, because Sky is privately owned just like the other networks, except of course the ABC and SBS.
People say they want the ABC and SBS to be predominantly owned publicly to guard against editorial interference, but that's a fallacy. Historically the ABC has a political bent, actually imposed or at least influenced by staff.
It is unhealthy for a broadcaster to be wholly owned by government.
I should add that the ABC and SBS quality of drama and comedy entertainment is amazing and I have no qualms there. But given that large chunks of the population are more interested in second rate US TV shows, elite sport, game shows and reality TV they wouldn't miss anything if we freed up a portion of our public broadcasters to the markets.
We think poorly of other countries such as China and Russia because their media is government owned.
True we have a free press and electronic media in Australia but it is still unhealthy for a major broadcaster to be wholly subject to Government funding.
As much as I enjoy watching the ABC for its thoroughness in news and commentary I can tell that some of the reporting and news placement and certainly the commentary is skewed towards one side of politics.
On federal election night in 2019 the ABC coverage refrained from focusing on the magnitude of the massive upset when Scott Morrison beat Bill Shorten in a "miracle election".
The result even defied Saturday afternoon exit polls, which the networks were tasking to predict the outcome.
Despite the upset the ABC coverage fell into a hole, and it took Andrew Probyn to start articulating what had just happened and the magnitude of the upset.
The other journalist who I believed practices objectivity is the former ABC 7.30 Report host Leigh Sales.
People reckon she was biased but she never offended me.
In the US, Fox News is openly biased towards the right and the Republican Party.
I believe Fox News is actually a blog and not a news service. I just can't bring myself to watch it.
CNN plays to the left but its reporters and news anchors are far more objective than their Fox News counterparts.
The difference is, that these two networks are privately owned while in Australia the right is privately owned but the left, as in the ABC and SBS, are in public hands.
Given that SBS has hardly been compromised by a limited form of advertising revenue I don't see why the ABC charter can't be changed to allow say 20 per cent private equity from advertising or other revenue.
It's not going to cramp the style of ABC news gathering and commentary but it may add a bit of fervour in the quest for excellence and balance.
In the UK the BBC earns 70 per cent of its income from household licence fees, required so that viewers can watch BBC channels for news or drama etc.
So the BBC claims it is independent of government because of this default licence levy, while not having to beg for funding.
The same system could be applied in Australia to foster a user-pays system.
I'm not sure whether a 20 per cent private equity would increase the ABC's standard of service but it may nudge the broadcaster into the real world of media and entertainment and it would certainly save taxpayers a couple of hundred million dollars each year.
I don't see why we need to fund public broadcasting at all, and we could actually save more than $1 billion a year, but I accept that Australians would find this unacceptable.
So if the government wants to save money while at the same time lifting the standards then at least 20 to 30 per cent private equity ought to be acceptable.
