Bridport and East Coast will be remembering the two football leagues from whence they came in their round five NTFA division one clash on Saturday.
Playing at the picturesque Pyengana Recreation Reserve, the Seagulls - formerly North-East Football Union - and the Swans - fomerly Fingal District Football Association - will be commemorating their respective defunct leagues by wearing one-off heritage guernseys.
Former Bridport coach Stuart Blackwell, who played for St Helens in the final game of the FDFA in St Marys, reflected on the indelible characters who were a major part of the region.
"It was hard football back in the FDFA, but so was NEFU back in them days, players never really took a backward step," he said.
"It was a really hard type of football and when players came back from state-league footy, you always new that you'd played a game of footy."
With Bridport wearing black, white and red and East Coast the blue and white hoops - identical to the Seagulls' normal guernsey - Blackwell joked that their might be some confusion out on the ground.
"It'll probably take a little bit to get used to, especially from the coaching point of view," he said.
"It'll be hard for the players to slip a quick handball out, it could quite easily go to the opposition, I suppose Bridport are on the back foot in that situation, but I think they'll settle down pretty quick."
Former Bridport player and NEFU representative Phil Ponting was thrilled to see the two clubs celebrate North-Eastern football.
"This game this week, to me it's just all a part of reigniting football in the part of the world where these boys are living at the moment," he said.
The Seagulls will be searching for their first win of the season, while the Swans will be hoping to make it two on the trot.
Elsewhere, Lilydale will be facing another stern test as they travel to the unbeaten Old Scotch. The Demons, who sit in fifth with a record of 2-2, will be desperate to stay on the right side of the win-loss ledger.
Another big clash will be between third-placed St Pats and fourth-placed Evandale, with the Saints hoping to build off a solid round four performance against an Eagles side with early momentum.
Old Launcestonians will be looking to kick-start their stuttering season as they travel to University Oval. The Lions will be equally determined to produce a strong showing after they were hammered by Perth last time out.
The undefeated Magpies will be eyeing off top spot in their match against Meander Valley, who are still searching for their first win this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.