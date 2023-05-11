Tasmania's Commissioner for Children and Young People has cast doubt over the timetable for the closure of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre and has called for this month's state budget to devote funds to more youth diversionary programs aimed at keeping children out of the criminal justice system.
Leanne McLean this week has also called for a lift in staffing levels at Ashley and a new complaints system that protects detainees at the centre.
"The current models that we are working under, whether you're talking about keeping children out of detention in the first place, or having a detention model that is actually therapeutic and able to rehabilitate them - neither are working," Ms McLean said.
She wants to see changes in both models - efforts to reduce the number of children entering the youth justice system in the first place as well as better staffing and conditions at Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
The centre is scheduled to close next year, but Tasmania's youth justice system will likely be relying on it for longer than the government currently has planned, Ms McLean has suggested.
"I have always said the time frames around a new detention facility [to replace Ashley] are extremely ambitious ... even if we're looking to the end of 2024," she said.
"The [new detention facility] site hasn't even been decided yet, so we're going to be relying on the Ashley centre for a little while yet."
Ms McLean said there were presently about 20 detainees at the centre - among the highest occupancy levels since she becaame Children's Commissioner in 2018.
With a youth crime wave in the South that is leading to a spike in the number of young people entering the criminal justice system, Ms McLean said recruitment at Ashley needed to continue.
"We need to be recruiting as many staff as we can, the facility needs to be overstaffed," she said.
The present staffing shortages there are still resulting in the lockdowns that exposed the state to condemnation by the United Nations last year as breaching conventions on torture.
"At the moment, it's very difficult there," Ms McLean said.
"There are low staffing numbers ... we just had a period of about two weeks [of lockdown], but they are out of lockdown now and have been for some days this week because a new tranche of staff came on.
"It's tenuous as to whether they're in lockdown or not, depending on how many staff are available on any given day."
Staff have often been absent due to COVID-19 outbreaks or due to complaints from detainees, which requires the staff member to stand down for the period of the investigation, which can take up to eight weeks.
She has also called for more comprehensive Ashley staff training on the rights of detainees and therapeutic approaches to working with children.
"We [also] need a comprehensive child-friendly complaint handling mechanism so that when young people are empowered to complain, those complaints can be dealt with in a timely fashion," Ms McLean said.
She said the Ashley centre was "prison-like", with bare basalt brick walls and small single-occupant rooms with very few comforts.
"I was at Ashley last week and asked the young people if they still had access to video games and things like that in their room and they didn't," Ms McLean said.
But outside of the detention model, Ms McLean said she would be looking for signs that the government is attempting to prevent children entering the youth justice system in the first place.
"I think important for the community to know that youth crime and the resultant effect of young people ending up in detention will not ultimately make our communities safer," she said.
"Preventing children from coming into contact with the system and detention in the first place is what will make our communities safer."
She has called for the state to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 and wants greater funding for youth diversion programs aimed at preventing young children from entering the justice system.
"The police have very few programs to turn to to help to steer young people into mentoring programs or vocationally based diversionary programs," Ms McLean said.
She said programs such as the U-Turn program, which provided car mechanic training to youth involved in motor vehicle offences before it was defunded by the government, helped to divert young offenders away from the justice system.
Since the closure of U-Turn, Tasmania lacked any such programs that helped young people address car theft, shoplifting or family violence.
"Any youth justice system should be funding those at the front end, because that is what will help young people change their behaviour," she said.
"I think the government needs to be investing in more diversionary programs, particularly in the south to address the escalating behaviour. I'll certainly be having a really close eye on our state budget for those kinds of programs."
