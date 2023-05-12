The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Meander Valley Council and Digital Solutions Tasmania partner for workshop

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meander Valley Council mayor Wayne Johnston says the organisation is eager to support small businesses. File photos
Meander Valley Council mayor Wayne Johnston says the organisation is eager to support small businesses. File photos

Small business owners have the opportunity to boost their digital presence with a free workshop delivered by Meander Valley Council and Digital Solutions Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.