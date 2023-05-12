Small business owners have the opportunity to boost their digital presence with a free workshop delivered by Meander Valley Council and Digital Solutions Tasmania.
The May 25 workshop will cover social media, email marketing, websites and search engine optimisation.
Meander Valley Council mayor Wayne Johnston said the council was working to support the municipality's small business sector as technology was rapidly developing.
"This workshop is designed to provide small business owners with a solid foundation in the essential digital marketing tools you can't do without," Cr Johnston said.
"An experienced digital solutions mentor will guide participants through the basics of each of these tools, so they can understand how they work and how they can be applied to a small business."
The mayor said the workshop, which will cover popular platforms like Google My Business, Facebook and Mailchimp would be a valuable tool for any Meander Valley business owner.
"With this knowledge, we hope local business owners will feel supported to attract more customers, increase engagement, and grow," Cr Johnston said.
The free Digital Marketing for Small Business Workshop will be held at the Empire Hotel in Deloraine from 10am-12pm on May 25, and tickets are available at Eventbrite.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
