A day steeped in care, love and emotion

In 2014, I tried not to take it personally when all three kids were confused about which Sunday was Mother's Day.
Our youngest child was 20 and studying in Melbourne.
His sisters were working hard and living the early adulthood roller coaster.
Delusional, I figured they had organised a joint gift and my husband was part of their trickery?
In vain, I waited for a phone call.
What calendar conspirator nominated the "first" Sunday (in September) for Father's Day and the "second" Sunday (in May) for Mother's Day?
When exactly is a first or second Sunday?
I could see how my kids were confused.
Even the Wiki answer was confusing:
"Why does Mother's Day date change every year? Because Mother's Day is always the second Sunday in May, the date will change each year. To find out when is Mother's Day in Australia this year just check the calendar for the second Sunday in May."
As it evolved, 2014 Mother's Day was a Basslink. A stuff up. A train wreck. A Tullamarine expressway. A pile up.
Around midday, when the phone eventually rang, I burst into tears.
If I felt bad as the allegedly forgotten, they felt several times worse as "the forgetters". (Yes, a new noun for Mother's Day. You're welcome).
When the phone rang, for the second time, I (again) burst into tears. Even more pathetic.
By the time ET called, I was a piteous wreck.
I spluttered though ... "it's okay. Mother's Day is too commercial''.
My spiralling, snivelling behaviour became permanently etched into our family history.
When I wrote this column - seven days before Mother's Day, I was already wearing a new dressing gown, an "early" gift from our middle child.
On our dresser was an "express" parcel which had landed in April, from our eldest child, who possibly thought Mother's Day was Sunday, May 7, and wanted to hedge her bets.
It's been a year since I took my middle child's gentle advice and scattered my mother's ashes in Princes Square.
For three years, I kept mum next to my books on her old cedar kitchen table; now my desk.
This year, on the fourth anniversary of her death, April 19, I was able to "visit" her spot, admire the bulbs, soak in the sunshine and feel good, rather than overwhelmingly sad.
How cool it was to find the City of Launceston had spread new woodchips and planted new bulbs in Mum's corner of our favourite park?
So, thanks to one of my children, I have finally said goodbye to my mum.
This year, the weeks surrounding April 19 were miraculously misery free.
And the next week, on Anzac Day, instead of crying for the entire ceremony and march, we went down the Tamar, walked a long chilly walk the length of Lagoon Beach and bought a strawberry ice-cream at Hillwood on our way home.
Mum would have loved that.
Happy Mother's Day.
