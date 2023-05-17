Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car
If you're looking for a home that's truly one of a kind, look no further than 'Sky Island'.
Set in a picture-perfect location commanding bird's-eye-views across the water and down the valley this home is unashamedly individual.
Stone, glass, timber, and earth all combine to breathe life into this intriguing home and make it appear as if the building itself has been hewn from the surrounding elements.
Roberts Real Estate's Vaughan Rose said it's this mix of phenomenal views and design that really sets this property apart.
"The property sits pretty much under Brady's Lookout, and they built the lookout there for a reason - they truly are 180 degree views of the valley and the river," Vaughan said.
"This incredible home's one-of-a-kind, it's been architecturally designed to be timeless. It includes a separate self-contained studio and has recently had a sympathetic renovation."
Offering a substantial four-bedroom, dual living area layout set over three levels, the home boasts a versatile lower ground floor with separate living unit or studio space, double garage, large mud room and media space.
An elegantly curved staircase leads to the first floor with its large second living area and media room.
Minimalist in design, the classic bright white kitchen boasts Miele appliances, quality Corian surface finishes, Italian tiles and a generous walk-in pantry.
A huge main bedroom enjoys sweeping views from the bed, a cosy sitting area, walk-through closet, an ensuite with double vanity and a frameless garden view shower and direct garden access.
Reached via a glass hallway both secondary bedrooms enjoy a feeling of calm, with the larger of the two looking over both the main garden and the Japanese inspired courtyard.
Serviced by the opulent main bathroom with its freestanding oval bath looking down to the river, this space is relaxing and timelessly elegant.
A sizeable entertaining deck takes full advantage of the exquisite views.
In addition, its securely fenced 4.7 hectares offers pastured paddocks, vineyard opportunities, established eucalypt forest, terraced vegetable gardens and an organic orchard.
Moments to Exeter, and with Launceston an easy commute away, this home offers a slice of Tasmanian paradise.
