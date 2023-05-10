The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Children's Commissioner says detention centre closing schedule is 'ambitious'

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean. Photo by Ben Seeder
Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean. Photo by Ben Seeder

Tasmania's Commissioner for Children and Young People has cast doubt over the timetable for the closure of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre and has called for this month's state budget to devote funds to more youth diversionary programs aimed at keeping children out of the criminal justice system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.