Saturday
Launceston Church Grammar School students have taken centre stage with the premiere of the school's production of Cats at the Princess Theatre. The Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical was postponed for a year in the wake of COVID-19. The production is being directed by renowned theatre actor Ross Marsden and stars current and ex-students of the school. The school will hold three showings of the musical, evening performances on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, and a matinee showing also on Saturday. Tickets are available from theatrenorth.com.au.
Saturday
From the musings of a true blue Aussie storyteller comes the music of Dusty Rusty, who plays this Saturday at the charming Valentino Safe Co at Lilydale. Once a month locksmiths Rudy and Kate Valentino transform their Lilydale locksmithing workshop into a gig venue, offering bands a chance to play in a unique atmosphere surrounded by antique safes. Tickets for Dusty Rusty are available through eventbrite, and announcements for future gigs can be found on Valentino Safe Co's Facebook page.
May 19
Students from across the North will be participating in Walk Safely to School Day. It is an opportunity for parents and children to brush up on road safety. Those on the school run are being encouraged to ditch the car and to walk, scooter or ride.
May 21
Dogs of Launceston will descend on Heritage Forest for the Million Paws Walk, hosted by RSPCA Tasmania. It is one of the RSPCA's biggest annual fundraisers. Along with an easy two kilometre parkland walk, the community event will include local stallholders from dog related businesses, games and food trucks. The walk takes place on May 21 and registrations for the event can be made through the Million Paws Walk website.
QVMAG Friends lecture series
May 24
Our people their stories: oral histories of Northern Tasmania presents Ivan James to tell his story. He will be presenting at the QV Museum at Inveresk on Wednesday, May 24. Admission is $5 for the general public, while members of QVMAG Friends are free.
May 28
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea will once again return. West Tamar's Janet Beams is preparing to host her 25th morning tea, having not missed one since it started. Money raised through the events supports goes to Cancer Council. It will be hosted at Winkleigh Hall from 10am.
