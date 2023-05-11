Launceston Church Grammar School students have taken centre stage with the premiere of the school's production of Cats at the Princess Theatre. The Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical was postponed for a year in the wake of COVID-19. The production is being directed by renowned theatre actor Ross Marsden and stars current and ex-students of the school. The school will hold three showings of the musical, evening performances on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, and a matinee showing also on Saturday. Tickets are available from theatrenorth.com.au.