LETTERS || Supreme care under trying conditions at Launceston General Hospital

Updated May 11 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:21am
A big thank you to health care workers
In light of my recent illness and hospitalisation, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the hard-working and stoic doctors and staff of the Longford surgery, the ambos who transported me to hospital with such cheerful professionalism and to the staff at the Launceston General Hospital - right across the board - doctors, nurses, cleaners, orderlies and caterers.

