A big thank you to health care workers

In light of my recent illness and hospitalisation, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the hard-working and stoic doctors and staff of the Longford surgery, the ambos who transported me to hospital with such cheerful professionalism and to the staff at the Launceston General Hospital - right across the board - doctors, nurses, cleaners, orderlies and caterers.
All of you worked as a team to restore my health and send me home where I am recovering nicely.
An added note to the unwell public presenting to hospitals.
I hope you will accept these comments from a senior citizen in the spirit in which they are offered.
I absolutely understand that when you are sick or injured, hospitals can be stressful and sometimes frightening.
I have learnt over the years that fear can sometimes manifest itself as anger.
Please remember this.
Health workers are human beings often running on low reserves.
They have private lives like the rest of us with all the stresses that can go with that and yet they sign onto a work shift in a beleaguered system to care for us at our most vulnerable.
While they care for us, it is imperative that we care for them.
Because if we think of it selfishly, without them, as a functioning society, we're sunk.
Cath Breen, Longford.
My son and husband had an accident falling down the stairs.
We drove him straight the emergency department.
The staff on reception were caring and helpful, we were seen quickly by a doctor, then the paediatrics team.
The cleaning lady was marvellous and found my son some books.
Doctors decided that as my son aged two was so young he needed to be monitored for the day.
We were admitted to the kids ward, the receptionist greeted us warmly and the nurses were all incredible.
It was further decided that we would stay overnight.
They advised us that my son would have some x-rays.
As stressful as it was the ladies doing the x-ray were amazing; holding down a screaming toddler wouldnt be anyone's cup of tea.
It was discovered that my son had a small fracture in his skull.
The next morning, my son was starting to get back to his normal self, restless and sick of being in the room.
We ended up leaving at 4pm with information on what to watch out for in my son, a clear plan of follow up visits that would be arranged by the hospital, including x-rays, pediatricians and surgeons, and feeling well looked after.
Brooke Dertesi, Perth.
Qantas is attempting to overturn a decision by the Federal Court which considers outsourcing jobs for more than 600 workers illegal (The Examiner, May 10).
Transport Workers Union secretary Michael Kaine said this could impact all Australian workers rights.
He goes on to say it could be confirmed as the largest illegal sacking in Australian history.
Michael seems to have forgotten the sacking of 2400 Australian by Bonds a few years back.
I havent purchased any of their products since and I never will.
This is the only protest I have in my arsenal.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows.
A licence for an AFL team is the sole discretion of the AFL and the 18 AFL clubs and they have made the unanimous decision for a licence, only if there is a new stadium.
If you campaign to stop the stadium, you are campaigning to have the team licence cancelled.
Labor have chosen a strategy of division for the next two years to create mayhem in setting up the team, to destroy the dream of our youth, and if elected, will break the contract Tasmania has with the AFL that stipulates a new stadium in Hobart.
Labor are intent on having the licence for our team cancelled.
The reality is what Labor is demonstrating is the Tasmanian team is irrelevant to their ambitions.
In summary, the Labor position is a scary scenario for all Tasmanians and will fuel years of unnecessary division, uncertainty and conflict.
Is that what they really want?
Enough is enough.
Ian Connor, Dodges Ferry
